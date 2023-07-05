Southern New Hampshire University is suing a former trustee and real estate mogul over a $10.5 million lease dispute involving a building the nonprofit institution once occupied on Elm Street in Manchester.
The lawsuit alleges Arthur Sullivan breached his fiduciary duty to the university after the school decided not to renew its lease at 1230 Elm St., which is owned by Airtight LLC, an entity of Brady Sullivan Properties.
The lease automatically renewed for a five-year term — until Dec. 31, 2026 — after the university did not provide proper notice to terminate the agreement, according to Airtight. The university moved out in December 2021.
The lawsuit says that as a trustee, Sullivan should have notified the university that the notice given by the university years earlier was insufficient or inadequate.
In a statement, Marc Pinard, general counsel for Brady Sullivan Properties, said SNHU’s allegations against Sullivan are “patently untrue and are simply a retaliatory response to being held accountable for its lease obligations.”
Pinard said Sullivan was barred from all formal discussion on the lease.
“Arthur Sullivan resigned his position with the Board of Trustees when it became clear that SNHU was unwilling to honor its contractual obligations with its landlord, Airtight, LLC, a company in which Mr. Sullivan has always been only a minority member,” Pinard said. “Targeting Mr. Sullivan for SNHU’s own failures is a weak attempt to avoid its lease obligations after the Covid pandemic drastically reduced SNHU’s office space needs.”
On Sept. 20, 2017, SNHU President Paul LeBlanc sent an email to Sullivan telling him of the university’s plans to lease space in the Millyard and move all operations under one roof. Sullivan was not involved in early planning because of the conflict of interest, according to court documents.
The decision was made in October 2017 to pursue the Millyard property on South Commercial Street.
Sullivan remained on the board as plans to vacate the building were discussed and Sullivan was asked for advice based on his real estate expertise.
SNHU was told the lease had been automatically renewed in June 2020.
“At no time prior to the June 2020 email did Sullivan — or anyone on behalf of Airtight — inform SNHU that Airtight viewed Dr. LeBlanc’s communications with Sullivan to be insufficient or inadequate notice with regard to the Lease’s Renewal Clause,” the lawsuit states.
Sullivan sat on the board of trustees from May 2016 to October 2021.
“Throughout his tenure on SNHU’s Board of Trustees, Sullivan continued to act on behalf of Airtight, in the interest of Airtight for his own financial benefit and against the interest of SNHU,” the lawsuit states.
Airtight plans to convert the building into 100 apartments.
