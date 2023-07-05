1228-1230 Elm St.
Buy Now

Southern New Hampshire University leased space at 1230 Elm St. downtown from a company part owned by former trustee Arthur Sullivan. SNHU is now suing Sullivan.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Southern New Hampshire University is suing a former trustee and real estate mogul over a $10.5 million lease dispute involving a building the nonprofit institution once occupied on Elm Street in Manchester.

The lawsuit alleges Arthur Sullivan breached his fiduciary duty to the university after the school decided not to renew its lease at 1230 Elm St., which is owned by Airtight LLC, an entity of Brady Sullivan Properties.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Saturday, July 01, 2023