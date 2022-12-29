SNHU entrance
Southern New Hampshire University is turning to automated tools to bolster its adviser-student relationships, particularly among its huge online student population.

Southern New Hampshire University is changing how it helps students get to the finish line, as it experiences a pandemic-driven increase in the number of first-time college students — many a year or two out of high school — pursuing online degrees.

Delivering support to a student body spread out around the world, without the opportunity to develop in-person relationships, was already a challenge, but university leaders say they are always working to keep students engaged, through a mix of tools to measure student engagement online, and old-fashioned relationships with the university’s corps of academic advisers.

Chrislene Georges, seen here during a photo shoot in Boston, began pursuing a college degree after she graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 2013. She said developing a relationship with her academic adviser helped her finish her degree.

