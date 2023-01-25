SNHU new sign

Southern New Hampshire University’s new logo adorns the roof of its building at 37 S. Commercial St. in the Millyard

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Southern New Hampshire University is showing off its new look in a highly visible rooftop spot off Interstate 293 in Manchester.

Its new logo, part of a rebranding effort begun last summer, replaced the old sign off Commercial Street in the Millyard last week. The rebranding is slowly being rolled out, according to a university spokesperson.

