Dartmouth College is working to make sure its new $200 million Thayer School of Engineering building stays on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, said Friday the work on the building at the Hanover campus continues, but in a way to allow for appropriate social distancing for construction workers on site.
“In accordance with the recent order made by Gov. Sununu, construction at Thayer is continuing but in a modified fashion providing for appropriate health and safety precautions,” she said.
It’s not clear how this will impact either the schedule or total budget for the project. Dartmouth is in the midst of several projects on campus, including the Thayer building, which includes a new parking garage as well as adding significant space for Thayer, the Computer Science department, and a new center focused on entrepreneurship, the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship and the $100 million Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society, which is part of the west end expansion where the new Thayer building is going.
Lawrence said all of the projects are being reviewed to make sure they adhere to the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to keep people safe.
“We are evaluating all ongoing construction projects and working with our construction management companies to make appropriate adjustments based on the nature of the work,” she said.
Last year, the college was forced to stop construction on the 169,000-square-foot Thayer project for about a month after the contractors dug the foundation in the wrong location. The school eventually decided to adjust the project’s site plan to use the foundation that was dug rather than try to correct the error with more digging.