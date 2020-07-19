MANCHESTER -- As school administrators in the state’s largest city prepare to discuss preliminary plans for reopening schools this fall, the head of the Manchester teachers union says members are concerned about returning to traditional classrooms.
“Many educators have expressed sheer terror in returning to school sites,” said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA). “They are more than willing to provide online education for our students. All staff wants to be able to return if we had the ability to go back like we were pre-COVID, however that is not the case. We are not in normal times. This is not a ‘new normal’ -- this is pandemic times.”
The concerns come as Manchester health officials report there have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children in the Queen City as of July 17. Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer with the Manchester Health Department, reports an additional 555 kids have had close household contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 99 Manchester residents have died as a result of COVID-19, with 83 percent of those deaths connected to long-term care facilities. The Queen City has experienced 1,649 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with just 53 active cases reported as of Sunday.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt is scheduled to provide members of the Board of School Committee Monday night with an overview, including key safety recommendations, on the three learning formats district administrators have been preparing for.
Those three scenarios include: school-based learning, where students attend school in school buildings; hybrid learning, where students attend a combination of in-school and remote learning days; and remote learning, where students attend school online.
Monday’s meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and will be held remotely.
“We have been working since May to plan for safely reopening schools,” said Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland in an email. “For a district of Manchester’s size, this is a complex process.”
Toland said the district is asking families to participate in an online survey to provide feedback for logistical planning purposes on all three options, including a question on which option they prefer. Responses are due by Wednesday, July 22, and more information can be found in an email Toland sent to families across the school district last Friday.
Last week Goldhardt issued a statement regarding plans to reopen schools in the city.
“I fully understand that staff, students and families are anxious to hear firm details, and we will provide preliminary reopening plans at the July 20 Board of School Committee meeting,” said Goldhardt. “We will continue to work with key stakeholders and the city Health Department to develop plans that balance students’ educational needs and the health and safety of our students, staff and families.”
According to Hannan, school administrators have yet to share any plans with MEA leadership.
“There are educators and leadership on committees, but no specific plans have been made,” said Hannan. “The staff has not been surveyed about returning to their brick and mortar worksites.”
Goldhardt said his goal is to present his full recommendation to Manchester school board members for a vote in early August.
Last week Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled guidelines regarding the reopening of schools in New Hampshire. The recommendations allow each school district to make individual decisions about how to reopen this fall.
Masks aren't mandated for students while in classrooms, but are recommended in circumstances when physical distancing can't be maintained. Teachers and staff members working with students are encouraged to wear masks in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, and any outside visitor to a school must wear a mask, the guidelines state.
The guidance calls for daily screenings of staff, students and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors before they enter school buildings. Classroom desks should be set up to minimize close contact between students.
Maxine Mosley, vice president of the MEA, said feelings of the membership are “mixed” regarding how schools should reopen.
“The MEA holds health and safety in the highest priority at this time,” said Mosley. “There is no impenetrable bubble around New Hampshire, so we can't say that our numbers will stay down permanently, especially if we return to the school buildings in full force. We have staff and students who have high-risk situations, or live with high-risk family members, or have COVID. We are truly concerned for the health and safety of the school population.”
Last week, Nashua’s public health director Bobbie Bagley recommended schools start the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning, partly because she expects a spike in COVID-19 cases early this fall.
Mosley said she doesn’t see how Manchester could operate under a similar scenario.
“It is extremely difficult to see how Manchester could make hybrid learning work, just by the cost alone,” said Mosley. “Cleaning bathrooms after each use, cleaning classrooms after each use, increased needs for busing, decreased instructional time due to cleaning, PPE, and possible need for plexiglass barriers around students are beyond the budget, even with the CARES Act and the HEROES Act.”
“School did not close in March,” added Hannan. “The school buildings closed, but education of our students continued at full pace. If buildings do not open in September to students, education will still continue. We acknowledge that online learning is not ideal for all students, but we do have many programs that are very helpful for students as we continue to differentiate their learning.”