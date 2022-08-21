School librarians

School librarians in Winter Garden, Fla., look through books at a giveaway event for educators. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Washington Post

Hundreds of teachers and much data over many years have convinced me that too many schools think the best way to educate kids is give them easy stuff.

I have heard complaints about this mostly from teachers of college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs in high schools. They discovered impoverished children did surprisingly well in their difficult courses if they had more time and encouragement.

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022
Thursday, August 18, 2022