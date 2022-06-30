The Manchester school board has authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 towards the hiring of a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan -- despite concerns from some board members over a lack of any specific timeline for results.
The vote authorizes Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis to spend the funds without final approval by the school board, which isn’t scheduled to meet again until August -- the same month another update on the plan is expected to be delivered.
School board members specified the $50,000 come out of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, unless school officials determine that is not permissible under ESSER guidelines, in which case general fund money will be used to fund the position.
The 16-page plan, presented to school board members this week after months of delays, includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district but lacks any specific dates for completion of the phases.
That drew the ire of some board members, including Ward 4’s Leslie Want, who said if deadlines aren’t included the school district’s facility needs will never be addressed.
“I was around in 2018 when we (changed) the feeder pattern (for local schools),” said Want. “I remember Dr. (Bolgen) Vargas using the term ‘sense of urgency’ multiple times. That was six years ago, there was a sense of urgency and yet here we are and where we are. We’ve been talking about things for a long time.”
Want pressed Gillis to set a deadline like President John F. Kennedy did when planning to send men to the moon in the 1960s.
“President Kennedy said we will get a man on the moon by a date, and he gave a date, and we got a man on the moon,” said Want. “Until we actually put a date on some of this stuff, it’s not going to happen.”
School board vice chair Jim O’Connell said he has shared his disappointment with Gillis regarding where the district finds itself in terms of the state of local facilities.
“I don’t want to make any deadlines tonight, but I view things much differently,” said O’Connell. “I do think the city of Manchester is ready for once, after decades of playing with this, looking at it, studying it, doing more studies, feasibility studies, bringing in consultants, bringing in more consultants … I think people are tired of it,” O’Connell said. “The city of Manchester is embarrassed by the fact that in towns around us other boards have found the ability to build, modernize and renovate.”
That’s when Mayor Joyce Craig challenged O’Connell to “make the motion, if you have the solution.”
“I’m not kidding, because we have a superintendent right here who is working very hard, has been on the job for a month, and we’re making good progress,” said Craig. “But if you have the solution, make the motion.”
“I’ve spoken at length with Superintendent Gillis about this,” answered O’Connell. “The fact is you’ve been in office for five weeks, maybe six now, and it would be ridiculous to expect you to come forward with what has been a generational problem and have the answer in a box for us. That allows me to accept what you have here tonight, because it’s thoughtful and there’s some framework here.”
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the last year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 will also include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5 to 8 model schools.
Plans for the city’s public high schools will also be discussed. Feedback received during the community input sessions shows residents don’t support the idea of merging Manchester’s high schools into a ‘mega’ high school, but did back potential renovations or rebuilding the existing high schools.
The final phase is expected to include a look at the long-term viability of the elementary schools and plans for the high schools will be finalized.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
A firmer timeline regarding the facilities plan is expected to be presented to the school board in August.