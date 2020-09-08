Some Raymond middle school students were forced to return to remote learning Tuesday after six staff members might have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Tina McCoy, fourth- and fifth-grade students assigned to Group B for in-person classes, which began on Sept. 1, were told Monday night that they would have to receive remote instruction on Tuesday and possibly the rest of the week.
McCoy said the decision was made after the school learned that six employees who work in grades 4 and 5 at Iber Holmes Gove Middle School attended a private, non-school event last weekend and came into contact with a student from another school district who is ill and awaiting test results to confirm whether has COVID-19.
The staffers are showing no symptoms of the virus, but McCoy said they are self-quarantining at the urging of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which told the district that anyone who attended the event should quarantine for 14 days or until they get a negative test result.
McCoy would not identify the district where the student attends classes, but said it’s a school that has not begun in-person instruction.
McCoy said remote learning for the group of fourth- and fifth-grade students could continue for the rest of the week, depending on test results, which are expected sometime Tuesday.
She acknowledged the issues school districts will face as they try to address potential virus exposures now that students in Raymond and some other districts have returned to in-person classes or a combination of in-person and remote learning.
“The difficulty is that when too many teachers are out at once, we will have difficulty arranging for enough substitute teachers to take over,” she said.
Meanwhile, Raymond schools are undergoing a deep cleaning each night and high-touch surfaces are being cleaned frequently. Sanitizing wipes are available in classrooms to wipe down desks when students change classrooms.
If the out-of-district student is positive for COVID-19, the Raymond staffers will need to stay out of school until Sept. 14.
School officials continue to urge any students or employees who are sick or showing possible symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.