Some schools in southern New Hampshire have decided to cancel April break and continue with remote learning during the final week of the month, including the Merrimack and Litchfield school districts.
With remote learning now in full force because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Merrimack has decided to waive the entire traditional break in April, which runs from April 27 to May 1.
Litchfield is taking a hybrid approach that will enable its schools to make up all three of their snow days during April break, meaning remote school will be in session for at least three of the five days, and possibly all five; the school board voted Wednesday to use the remaining two days as vacation days, but is reserving the right to use that vacation time later on in the school year, possibly as an extended weekend or two.
“My feeling is that there is really no need to have April vacation -- not at this time,” said Brian Bourque, chairman of the Litchfield School Board.
Litchfield School Board member Christina Harrison said that with the governor’s stay-at-home order in place, it doesn’t make sense to continue with April break.
She said some parents are still working and are relying on school assignments to keep the daily routine and structure in place for their children.
In Merrimack, school officials are canceling the entire break and will be converting to a four-day instructional model for the remainder of remote learning; the fifth day of the week will be a flex day for teachers to prepare remote learning instruction, and a day for students to catch up with work or get a jumpstart on upcoming school work.
According Merrimack School Board chairman Shannon Barnes, 74% of the staff members who were surveyed were in favor of waiving April vacation, along with 82% of the parents that were asked.
“This is not an easy, one-size fits all challenge and solution,” said Merrimack School Board member Brandi Nunez.
Nunez said that with remote learning in place for an extended time, she fears that her children will experience regression in their academic studies, and potentially not be prepared for the next school year.
“I am trying to be real,” said Superintendent Mark McLaughlin, who acknowledged that he is also worried about his son and the possibility of regression.
“Nothing about this situation approximates even remotely to what we do in a traditional (classroom) setting,” McLaughlin said of the remote learning structure. He said every student in the country is subject to regression because of this transition, stressing Merrimack is not unique.
“I think we have to embrace that fact -- that is one of the many casualties of COVID-19, it just is,” he added.
In Nashua, surveys will be distributed on Friday seeking input from parents and staff on whether they would like to keep April break in place, or cancel the break and continue remote learning in an effort to adjourn for summer vacation earlier in June.