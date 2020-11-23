School districts throughout southern New Hampshire are taking different approaches to how they will handle school around the upcoming holidays.
Concerns about travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the quarantine measures associated with traveling have prompted some school districts to temporarily transition to fully remote learning.
The Merrimack and Litchfield school systems are temporarily moving to remote learning starting on Monday, while the Bedford School District has opted to remain in its current hybrid format throughout December.
“I am going to be very honest. It is disturbing,” Litchfield Superintendent Mike Jette said of the increase in COVID-19 cases. “Our numbers are on an escalator in New Hampshire.”
Jette said one of his most pressing concerns is staffing and whether there would be enough substitutes to fill those positions. The school board in Litchfield decided to move to fully remote instruction for the two weeks following Thanksgiving break.
“Our school leadership team understands the burden placed on our families, and we only took this action because alternatives could not be found,” the board said in a recent statement that also announced additional positive COVID-19 cases that impacted the school community.
Similar discussions have taken place in Merrimack, where the school board there has decided to transition to fully remote schooling until after Martin Luther King Day: Merrimack students will return to the physical classroom on Jan. 19.
“Yes, we are in a tough time right now. There is no doubt about it. There is no easy way out of this,” said Merrimack Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. “But I am very hopeful that by being careful right now and by planning carefully, we will really be able to come back in January and then hopefully be able to segue out of this very difficult time into something that approximates normalcy.”
School officials in Merrimack agreed that administrators will make every attempt possible to increase live instructional time during the fully remote learning in December and early January.
“There are genuine benefits to the temporary return to our remote model,” added McLaughlin.
John Fabrizio, assistant superintendent in Merrimack, said the fully remote method will improve consistency for students, increase student time with assigned teachers and decrease student and staff absences because of COVID-19 impacts.
In Bedford, where a current hybrid model is in place, school officials have decided to continue with partial in-person learning and partial remote learning throughout December; only half of Bedford students are in school buildings at one time.
“The Bedford School District will remain open and in our hybrid learning model throughout the holiday season,” said Superintendent Mike Fournier. “With mask wearing, social distancing, frequent sanitizing and zero evidence of school transmission, we are safe to continue operations.”
In a statement to parents, however, Fournier urged the community to remain vigilant in making safe choices with respect to gatherings and travel.
“Given the rising numbers in New Hampshire, it will not take much to move the state back to a fully remote model,” he added.