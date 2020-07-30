Students in Somersworth will begin the academic year in September learning from home as part of a phased-in approach approved by the school board during a special meeting this week.
Superintendent Robert Gadomski said on Thursday that staff members will be expected to work from inside the building, but there will be only 10 students at a time allowed into each school.
Those students may have special education needs, could have fallen behind with remote instruction in the spring or may not have had connectivity issues that impeded online learning.
“These really are fluid groups ... It may not be the same 10 students every day,” Gadomski said. “We’re going to start very small so we can get all of our protocols into place.”
There are five phases in the district’s reopening plan and the school board will be revisiting the topic every two weeks, Gadomski said. The number of children in school buildings will depend on what happens with COVID-19 as the fall progresses.
Gadomski said the next step would be a 50/50 or hybrid model of learning in school and remotely if it is considered safe for students and staff members. During all phases, administrators will follow guidance from the state and federal governments.
Gadomski said most of the feedback he has heard from parents, regardless of if they support in-person or remote learning, is that they want their children to be safe.
“This has been a very difficult decision and we’re trying to move through it methodically,” Gadomski said.
Coty Donohue, a member of the SAU 56 school board, said he thinks the plan will keep kids learning while ensuring everyone's safety.
“There is no plan that works for everyone 100 percent,” Donohue wrote in a Facebook post after the Tuesday meeting. “Each school submitted a robust plan that each contained several significant improvements to the remote learning model that we saw in the spring.”
Donohue said the district and individual schools will be sending out more information for parents, students and staff.
According to guidance from the New Hampshire State Emergency Operations Center, in addition to regular cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, HVAC filters should be changed accordingly, windows should remain open when possible and air vents should not be blocked.