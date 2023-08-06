Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg congratulates Bedford High grad Ethan Caldwell, son of retired Manchester police Sgt. Brian Caldwell, on receiving the Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship from Members First Credit Union.
Growing up the son of a Manchester police sergeant, Bedford High School graduate Ethan Caldwell couldn’t be more honored to be this year’s recipient of the Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship from Members First Credit Union.
Caldwell, the son of retired Manchester police Sgt. Brian Caldwell, was presented with the $2,500 scholarship during a brief ceremony Friday at Manchester police headquarters.
“I am extremely grateful to be awarded this scholarship,” Caldwell said. “Having a father who is a police officer and growing up in and around that community, learning about Michael Briggs and the sacrifices he made working this job and all the guys my dad worked with really inspired me to want to pursue a career in this field.”
Caldwell will attend Florida State University in the fall to study criminology. He will be spending his first year abroad in Spain.
Members First Credit Union recently gave six area students a total of $7,500 in scholarship awards. Each year, the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarships honor those who have served the credit union and the community in significant ways.
“As a credit union with a mission to support our community, it is an honor to contribute to the educations of these remarkable students,” said Courtney Fifield, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “We anticipate great things from these scholars as they pursue their goals, and we wish them continued success in their endeavors.”
Officer Michael Briggs, a father of two, was shot and killed while answering a call about a domestic dispute in 2006.
Former Manchester Police Chief David Mara, chairman of the board of directors of Members First Credit Union, said to be considered for the Briggs Scholarship applicants or a member of their family must be members of Members First Credit Union for at least a year and pursuing a career in criminology or criminal justice.
Mara recalled Briggs as a “hell of a police officer.”
“He believed in this community, he was out there every day working to forge relationships with the community. We just want to keep his memory alive.”
“Ethan comes from a great family, a law enforcement family,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “I think Members First got it right selecting Ethan for this. Mike is probably looking down and getting a good chuckle that it’s one of Brian’s boys.”
Brian Caldwell said “there wasn’t a better cop” than Michael Briggs.
“One of the standards, when I was in training, one of the standards when we would have recruitment sessions was recruiting people like him,” said Brian Caldwell. “Members Credit Union has been extremely good to us with mortgages and loans and helping our family grow, so it's very meaningful in that respect, too.”
In addition to Caldwell, Members First awarded scholarships to these students:
• $1,000 Wilbur L. Jenkins Scholarship: Finn Ricci McDonough, Trinity High School
• $1,000 John S. Walsh Scholarship: Ariana Nelson, Pinkerton Academy
• $1,000 Members First Memorial Scholarship
• Ethan Ramm, Souhegan High School
• Katelyn Dudley, Manchester Central High School
• Jack Roberge, Northeastern University
“Receiving the Members First Credit Union John S. Walsh Memorial Scholarship means so much to me,” wrote Ariana Nelson in a statement. “Figuring out how to pay for college has caused a lot of stress in my life, so this scholarship will help me tremendously to pay for my tuition and will allow me to focus on my studies more. I am so grateful to have won this scholarship.”
Members are invited to apply for scholarships by completing an application on the credit union’s website each year in January. To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Scholarship Program, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.
Growing up the son of a Manchester police sergeant, Bedford High School graduate Ethan Caldwell couldn’t be more honored to be this year’s recipient of the Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship from Members First Credit Union.
Recent data from the state shows the highest rate of elevated lead levels among children can be found in Manchester, and city officials are rolling out a new commission dedicated to preventing childhood lead poisoning.
Rochester school officials announced Thursday night the Nancy Loud School, expected to accommodate 88 students in grades K-4 this fall, will close “immediately and permanently” due to structural safety concerns.