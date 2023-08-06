scholar

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg congratulates Bedford High grad Ethan Caldwell, son of retired Manchester police Sgt. Brian Caldwell, on receiving the Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship from Members First Credit Union.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

Growing up the son of a Manchester police sergeant, Bedford High School graduate Ethan Caldwell couldn’t be more honored to be this year’s recipient of the Michael Briggs Memorial Scholarship from Members First Credit Union.

Caldwell, the son of retired Manchester police Sgt. Brian Caldwell, was presented with the $2,500 scholarship during a brief ceremony Friday at Manchester police headquarters.

