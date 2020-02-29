DURHAM — The Londonderry High Lancers fell to the Souhegan High Sabers of Amherst in round one of the“Granite State Challenge” academic quiz show, which aired Saturday on NHPBS.
The Sabers were represented by captain Alec Reitter, Zach Cotter, Ari Garnick, Amanda Fulton and alternates Daniel Svendsen and Nick Giannakopoulos. The team was coached by Dave Jasinski, Sarah Kunyoysing, and Travis Nason. Around 830 students from Amherst and Mont Vernon attend Souhegan.
Playing for the Lancers were captain Adhvika Arunkumar, Conor Donohue, Chris Ferrick, Tim Gore and alternates Connor Fongeallaz and Katie LaCerda. The team was coached by Pete Willis. Londonderry High enrolls more than 1,500 students.
Both teams played a strong game out of the gate, with Londonderry edging ahead in the opening round, 60-50. Souhegan roared back in the second round, 270-160, and extended its lead in the third round, 350-200. In the final round, both teams played aggressively, but Londonderry was not able to come from behind, and Souhegan took the game, 490-340.
Souhegan roared back in the second round, correctly answering questions about Agatha Christie, Ireland and the Civilian Conservation Corps to end the round up by a score of 270-160.
In the 60-second round, Londonderry chose the category “Queen B’s” and correctly answered four out of 10 questions about strong women with a first, last or middle name beginning with the letter “B.” Souhegan chose the category “Thunder and Lightning” and correctly answered eight out of 10 questions with an answer that included the word thunder or lightning, missing only the Bruce Springsteen song “Thunder Road” and the Ben Franklin invention, the lightning rod. At the end of the round, Souhegan had extended its lead to 270-160.
In the fourth round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 points. Both teams played an aggressive round, but Londonderry was not able to come from behind. Souhegan took the game by a final score of 490-340.
Souhegan now goes on to face two-time “Granite State Challenge” champ Nashua High South in the quarterfinals.
The quiz show requires high school academic quiz teams to demonstrate teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first with the correct answer on questions ranging from math, science and social studies to fine arts, current events and entertainment.
The quiz show airs at 6 p.m. Saturdays on NHPBS. For more information, go to nhpbs.org/gsc.