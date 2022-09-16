Between the highlights shared in Superintendent Jennifer Gillis’ “State of the School District” speech last Friday and dozens of free activities at the CelebratED festival on Saturday, there’s a lot of buzz around public education in Manchester these days.
But Emma Kean, 8, wasn’t overly excited with any of that. She was focused on petting “Eddy,” the Manchester police department’s comfort pony.
“I love him,” Kean said.
The CelebratED festival at Veterans Park capped off a two-day celebration of city schools that began with Gillis speaking before a crowd of about 100 district staff, city officials and members of the Manchester Proud organization at Memorial High School.
“Despite being stalled by a pandemic, we are making great progress for our students, our staff and our community,” said Gillis, who is beginning her first full year as superintendent as Manchester and school districts around the country continue to deal with the impacts of COVID learning loss, staffing shortages and a shrinking student population.
Despite those challenges, and the frequent changes in district leadership in recent years, Gillis said she thought Manchester schools are headed in the right direction.
Gillis introduced several members of the central office staff, who spoke about what they saw as progress in the district.
Longtime business administrator Karen DeFrancis said applications for free and reduced-price lunch were nearly as high as they were before the pandemic — a crucial benchmark to make sure Manchester keeps getting federal funding directed to schools that serve children from poor families.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen spoke about expanding partnerships between the city’s high schools and outside organizations that provide different learning experiences to students, such as a weeklong trip some students took to the Isles of Shoals this summer to study marine biology. Chief Equity Officer Tina Philibotte said Manchester students speak 61 languages at home.
Gillis said she would renew focus on the “strategic plan” created by Manchester Proud and accepted by the Board of School Committee in late February 2020. When she assumed the top job, Gillis said she was struck by all the competing goals and objectives placed on her office — but the plan, which incorporated input from public meetings, surveys and conversations with staff and school families, helped to organize those goals and set priorities, she said.
COVID-19 set the district back, Gillis said. But funding from three major federal COVID relief stimulus bills helped the district fund programs meant to help students bounce back, upgrade ventilation systems in older schools, add three days of training for teachers, buy laptops for students and technology for classrooms, and set up tutoring programs.
Gillis and Jim O’Connell, vice chair of the school committee, both spoke about the difficulty hiring school staff but highlighted a new contract for the district’s teachers that makes Manchester more competitive with starting pay in nearby districts, hiring and retention bonuses for staff, and a minimum wage of $15 per hour for school employees.
“We are moving,” Gillis said. “We are moving in a positive direction, and proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past year.”
Saturday’s free CelebratED festival featured food, entertainment, books, Fisher Cats tickets, and dozens of planned activities with giveaways for students.
“I’m a proud graduate of Manchester public schools,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig told attendees. “My kids are, my husband is, my dad and my grandmother. And I truly believe that our public schools make a strong city.”
Gillis said she looks forward to the opportunities like Saturday’s festival to get together with everyone in one place, in person.
“This event is truly a celebration of our community and the we ways we come together to support our students,” said Gillis. “When we work together we are stronger and our students are the ones who benefit the most from those partnerships. I am incredibly proud to be part of this community.”
