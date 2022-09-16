Jennifer Gillis speaks to school staff
Buy Now

Manchester School District Superintendent Jennifer Gillis speaks to school staff at Memorial High School on Friday.

 Josie Albertson-Grove//Union Leader

Between the highlights shared in Superintendent Jennifer Gillis’ “State of the School District” speech last Friday and dozens of free activities at the CelebratED festival on Saturday, there’s a lot of buzz around public education in Manchester these days.

But Emma Kean, 8, wasn’t overly excited with any of that. She was focused on petting “Eddy,” the Manchester police department’s comfort pony.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022