MANCHESTER -- Shaun St. Onge has been hired as the new principal at Manchester Memorial High School, replacing Arthur Adamakos, who retired Tuesday after more than 40 years in the Manchester School District.
St. Onge, a Queen City native, started his teaching career at the Middle School at Parkside in 2005. Since 2014, he has served as assistant principal at Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook.
At MVHS, he established communications and crisis management teams, as well as an athletics Hall of Fame. He has also served as an assistant football coach.
"I am honored to serve the Manchester Memorial High School community,” St. Onge said in a statement. “Memorial is a great school with great families and there is a lot of positive work taking place in the Manchester School District.”
St. Onge lives in Manchester with his wife and their four children. He earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and his Master of Science in Education Leadership and a Certificate in Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership, Ethics and Change from the University of New England.
“I know there are big shoes to fill here and I will build on the history of excellence at Memorial,” St. Onge said. “I look forward to cultivating strong relationships with the entire school community. I hope to provide the students at Memorial a safe place where they can achieve excellence, enjoy learning, and feel part of the Crusader family."
St. Onge’s hiring is effective Wednesday, July 1.