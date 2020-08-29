At St. Paul’s School in Concord, a private boarding school, students returning to campus from outside New England are spending two weeks in quarantine in local hotels, the school said in an emailed statement Friday. That includes the new Tru Hotel, which is set to open this fall.
St. Paul’s students begin moving in on Monday. But before they are allowed on campus, they will have to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken between four and seven days earlier, and the school will re-test them twice.
Once classes start on Friday, everyone on campus will be required to wear masks. Students and staff will have their temperatures checked often, and students will not be allowed to leave campus except for medical appointments, the school said.