Manchester school administrators warned there may not be enough staff available for in-person learning after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday breaks, prompting the school board to plan a special meeting next week to determine if students will shift to full remote status from late November to mid-January.
The state’s current travel guidance requires people traveling outside New England to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the Granite State.
Responses to a recent survey conducted by the Manchester School District suggest 111 teachers and other staff plan to travel outside the region over Thanksgiving, with another 184 hitting the road over Christmas.
“I just don’t know how to run a school system where we’d have that many people on quarantine,” Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt told school board members Monday night. And, he said, “I believe our travel responses were lower than what it actually will be.”
Goldhardt said administrators estimate at least 11 schools would have to be in remote status for the two weeks after Thanksgiving break, and about 13 schools in remote status for two weeks after Christmas break.
“This does not include the high schools, which are currently in remote status,” said Goldhardt. “Based upon staffing shortages, substitute shortages, travel quarantines ... I’m very concerned in regards to this situation we’re facing.”
Goldhardt said he intends to present board members with a recommendation at the special meeting on whether Manchester schools should enter full remote status from Monday, Nov. 30 until Tuesday, Jan. 19. The special meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.
Goldhardt said while staff can work remotely from home, a key issue is finding enough personnel to supervise students at the school.
“If they (teachers) are in remote and the school is not, then you also have to have another staff member sit in their classroom to watch their class,” said Goldhardt.
School board member Nicole Leapley expressed frustration with the situation.
“My family doesn’t live nearby,” Leapley said. “My husband’s family doesn’t live nearby. We have not traveled or seen our parents since before March, and we are making the choice not to travel for Thanksgiving, not to travel for Christmas, because we prioritize the education of our children and the education of our neighbor’s children.”
“We can’t tell our employees they’re not allowed to travel,” Goldhardt said.
“I just want to be super clear what we are choosing, if we choose this,” Leapley said. “As a community, we have not asked bars to close, not asked restaurants to close. The choice we’re making is we want our gyms open, we want our restaurants open, but we’re going to close our schools.”
School board member Bill Shea asked about the possibility of letting schools where no teachers plan to travel remain open for in-person learning.
“You’d have to look at problems that you run into with fairness,” Goldhardt said. “You have people who are upset about, ‘Why do they get to be out and we don’t?’ and that gets into a whole new world that isn’t pleasant. But it’s something we can discuss.”
Goldhardt also warned that Manchester’s daily COVID-19 case count puts the district in the red zone of its reopening metric, which would also mean schools switch to full-remote status.
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which favors in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
According to the school district’s coronavirus dashboard, through Nov. 9, 10 of the previous 14 days showed Manchester landing in the “red” tier of the reopening metrics. All public schools automatically go into remote-learning status at 14 days.
“At the current rate we are going, it will only be a matter of time until we hit 14 straight days of red, and all schools will need to be placed into full remote status,” Goldhardt said.
School board member Kathleen Kelly-Arnold said it's frustrating that it’s a matter of when, not if, the district goes remote. But she said the switch might help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the coming months.
“The numbers are going up, people are going away,” Kelley-Arnold said. “There are many teachers out there that would rather be remote due to the situation going on. Perhaps everyone would just rather stay remote because they don’t feel safe.”