State education officials say grant applications are now being accepted for school security projects.
The Security Action for Education (SAFE) grant application window will remain open from July 5 until Aug. 26.
“School security is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Offering this new pool of funding for the implementation of crucial school security projects underscores the ongoing commitment to help ensure the security of New Hampshire children,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, in a statement. “Grants will be awarded based on three major security risks and corresponding safety priorities for schools – surveillance, access control and emergency alerting.”
The SAFE awards will be distributed in two allotments:
Early decision awards will be granted to a portion of applicants that apply by 11:59 p.m. on July 22. All of the applications will be scored, and a total of $3.3 million in grants will be awarded to public schools in the early decision phase.
Applicants that do not receive an early decision award will automatically be considered for the second allotment of funds, which is an additional $10 million and available to both public and non-public schools.
Applications for this round must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26.
“The quick implementation of a process to award these grants shows residents of New Hampshire that school safety is a top priority,” said Jennifer Harper, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in a statement. “With these grants, schools will be able to put important safety initiatives into place to ensure that the children and staff members remain safe.”
For both allotments, projects addressing the highest priority security risks will be prioritized for grant awards. Grant applications will be submitted for each eligible project, and schools may submit more than one project per school.
The maximum award for any one school will be $100,000. Funding is available from the American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Fund (through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery), and will be distributed to schools using the Public School Infrastructure Fund process.
The Public School Infrastructure Commission process was established in 2018. The fund has since awarded about $27.7 million to implement 619 security and infrastructure projects. It is anticipated that, thanks to the additional $10 million in funding approved on Friday, an estimated 250 awards will be distributed, ranging from $40,000 to $50,000 for school safety initiatives statewide.
“Ensuring kids are safe in school has been a priority of this administration for years, and this latest $10 million investment into school safety reaffirms our commitment to keeping students safe in the classroom,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “From our historic school safety taskforce to our initial first-of-its-kind $30 million fund to strengthen security in our schools, New Hampshire remains a leader in school safety investments.”