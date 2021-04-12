Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt said Monday that state education officials have approved his request for a waiver from Gov. Chris Sununu’s mandate to begin full-time in-person learning April 19.
Manchester students will resume in-person learning five days a week starting May 3, the Monday after April school vacation week.
School officials said there will be a remote option for students who prefer to stay remote.
In his waiver request Goldhardt says due to anticipated staffing shortages, the Manchester School District will not have the level of staffing needed to provide five days a week of in-person instruction before May 3.
“We request that during the week of April 19, each hybrid cohort of Manchester School District students be permitted to attend three consecutive days of remote learning, with two days of in-person instruction,” wrote Goldhardt.
According to Goldhardt, as part of their approval of the waiver request state education officials are requiring the Manchester school district to have students in-person learning five days a week, and eliminate Wednesday remote learning days.
School board members voted unanimously to approve a revision to the district’s reentry plan eliminating the Wednesday remote learning day as of May 3.
Goldhardt said Manchester will not be required to add any extra days at the end of the school year calendar. Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that school districts that do not comply with the April 19 deadline for resumption of five-day-a-week in-person learning will have to extend the school year to reach the 180 days of instruction required by state law.