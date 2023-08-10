CONCORD – The state Board of Education put off approval of a financial literacy course Thursday after hearing objections from parents, teachers and educators over the sponsoring group’s archconservative views.
The 5-0 vote to table the proposal does not mean the contract with PragerU is in peril.
The delay might have had more to do with the public having only four days -- over the long July 4 holiday weekend -- to comment on the plan before it was brought up at Thursday's monthly meeting.
“It came as a surprise to people across the state … that the agenda would contain such controversial matter, and personally I find it outrageous, outrageous and unacceptable that the board would slip this into an agenda in August and hope that nobody would notice because it is in the middle of the summer,” said Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, a ranking member of the House Education Committee.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut supported the contract with PragerU, which would offer a 75-minute video course under the state’s “Learn Everywhere” program. High school students who took the optional course would receive a half-credit for financial literacy required for graduation.
In 2021, Learn Everywhere began offering course credit work in non-traditional classroom settings, including FIRST Robotics in Manchester and the Seacoast Science Center in Rye.
Despite its name, PragerU is neither a university nor an accredited academic institution offering diplomas.
Its website states it “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager founded the program. Some of its other videos include “Make Men Masculine Again” and “The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party.”
“All of their content is infused with conservative values," said Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers union. "Should we approve something even with Learn Everywhere that is frankly intended to indoctrinate?
“Otherwise, you have made a joke out of Learn Everywhere,” she said.
Teacher unions and Democratic lawmakers fought Learn Everywhere at every turn, leading to a delay in state officials setting up the offering.
Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline of Bedford said he watched the videos and judged them to be of good quality, not riddled with a political agenda.
“Is there anything in this financial literacy course that you find controversial?” Cline asked in pressing many speakers who attended the board meeting to oppose the request.
'Doing a disservice'
Mark MacLean, executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, said the program fell well short of what students receive from a licensed teacher on financial literacy for half a year in the classroom.
“The content was good, but I just don’t think as a standalone it was enough to provide what students need as a financial literacy, competency–based program," MacLean said.
Mike Bessette, assistant superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District, urged the board to reject the offering as substandard.
“Frankly, they are a bunch of media personalities, not educators. There is no hands-on education, there is no analysis, there is no applications processes,” Bessette said.
“We are replacing something of high quality with something of low quality. You are doing a disservice to children in public schools.”
During more than an hour of public comment, no one spoke in support of the contract except board members.
In 2022, the Legislature created the requirement for one-half credit in “personal finance literacy” (HB 1671).
The law delayed the start of the requirement until the 2023-24 school year.
Emmett Soldati, a Democratic activist and Somersworth School Board member, said allowing students to see the PragerU logo on any video would send the wrong message.
“Why would you want videos that are branded and provide the identity and the context for what PragerU stands for? That is literally what every student will see, that logo,” Soldati said.
“This is an endorsement of this entity, this company.”
Board member and state Republican party Vice Chairman Ryan Terrell asked whether Soldati would demand that the logo of any left-leaning company doing business with the state be removed as well.
Soldati responded that he would if that group had overt political leanings.
Democratic candidates for governor Cinde Warmington of Concord and Joyce Craig of Manchester both condemned the proposal.
“The extreme views espoused by this right-wing organization have no place in our public education system,” Warmington said after the board vote.
"This will come up again," said Craig, "and it’s a startling reminder why we need leaders from the Board of Education to the Governor’s office who will support and strengthen public education.”