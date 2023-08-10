State board delays action on contract with arch conservative group
The state Board of Education voted 5-0 to table until next month the application of PragerU, a media company with conservative views, to be approved to teach an online course on financial literacy. Conservative radio talk show host Dennis Hager, middle, founded the company in 2009.

 PragerU Website

CONCORD – The state Board of Education put off approval of a financial literacy course Thursday after hearing objections from parents, teachers and educators over the sponsoring group’s archconservative views.

The 5-0 vote to table the proposal does not mean the contract with PragerU is in peril.

State Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline said he watched all 15, five-minute videos of PragerU about financial literacy and detected no conservative bias in them.

