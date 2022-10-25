Remote learning

Over the past two years, New Hampshire schools have gone from fully remote to hybrid to fully in-person. School districts and the state focused on making online learning more efficient and effective in spending millions of federal dollars during the pandemic. In this September 2020 photo, teacher Sam Audet talks with her students remotely from her empty classroom at Manchester’s Parker-Varney Elementary School.

As New Hampshire closes the books on CARES Act spending, the state Department of Education has provided data about how much was spent and how, with much of it going to programs that supported remote learning and ongoing online tutoring.

School districts and state education departments across the country received hundreds of billions of dollars through the three major COVID-19 relief and stimulus bills — the March 2020 CARES Act, the December 2020 relief bill, and the American Rescue Plan of March 2021.

