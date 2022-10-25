Over the past two years, New Hampshire schools have gone from fully remote to hybrid to fully in-person. School districts and the state focused on making online learning more efficient and effective in spending millions of federal dollars during the pandemic. In this September 2020 photo, teacher Sam Audet talks with her students remotely from her empty classroom at Manchester’s Parker-Varney Elementary School.
As New Hampshire closes the books on CARES Act spending, the state Department of Education has provided data about how much was spent and how, with much of it going to programs that supported remote learning and ongoing online tutoring.
School districts and state education departments across the country received hundreds of billions of dollars through the three major COVID-19 relief and stimulus bills — the March 2020 CARES Act, the December 2020 relief bill, and the American Rescue Plan of March 2021.
The funding was meant to blunt the impact to local school budgets as districts scrambled to buy Chromebook computers in the spring of 2020, heavy-duty cleaning supplies and extra masks that fall, and worked overtime to try to make up for ground students lost to remote learning.
A smaller portion of the stimulus funding went to state education departments, and another slice went to governors’ offices to allocate to education.
The CARES Act sent $37.6 million to New Hampshire. Of that, local school districts and charter schools split $33.8 million and the Department of Education had $3.6 million to spend, with a small percentage set aside for the cost of managing the large grant. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office had authority over another $8.6 million for education. All that money had to be spent by Sept. 30 of this year.
Much of the federal education relief money in New Hampshire was dedicated to online learning, both during the remote-learning era of spring 2020 and after schools reopened full-time.
The biggest program the state Department of Education and the governor’s office funded was an online learning course management platform, Canvas, for a total of just over $5 million.
Out of a total of $64 million allocated to the New Hampshire Department of Education over the course of the three major federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus bills, the state has spent almost $8 million on a large set of online lessons, Discovery Education, that will be available to New Hampshire educators through 2024.
Another $7.2 million is being spent on two companies facilitating learning “pods,” where an adult “guide” who is not a certified teacher helps students work through online lessons. The state is also spending on online tutoring.
Shifting figures
Some of the state’s biggest planned spending was scaled back because of lower-than-anticipated participation in certain programs. In those cases, said Melissa White, Division Director of Learner Support at the state Department of Education, the Executive Council was asked to amend contracts and approved shifting the money to COVID-relief initiatives.
For example, the state Department of Education allocated $3 million to a scholarship program that would pay for one week of camp for children from poorer families, but just $1.7 million was used.
The governor’s office allocated $7 million to New Hampshire’s Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, known as VLACS, in the summer of 2020 as enrollment in online courses surged. But just over $1.1 million of that was spent, according to the state’s figures. Another $1 million went to the online charter school from the December 2020 stimulus bill.
State figures show about $1.4 million unspent from the CARES Act, but White said those numbers will be updated as state and federal officials finish the accounting for the program. No funding will be left unused, White said.
“We anticipate expending all of the ESSER funds,” White said, referencing the acronym for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
Local school districts have used nearly all of the $33.8 million they received through the CARES Act. White said only $54,000, or 0.16%, was not spent.
In March 2021, the Biden administration released the federal government's largest pool of pandemic relief for public schools. The American Rescue Plan infused campuses with $122 billion to reopen buildings, address mental health needs and help students who had fallen behind academically.