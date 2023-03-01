Literacy campaign
Will Garstka, a seventh-grader at Cooperative Middle School in Stratham, reads to children from the Boys and Girls Club of Concord Tuesday at the state education department’s kickoff of a campaign to encourage literacy and a love of reading, held at the NH State Library.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education kicked off a new campaign Wednesday to bolster literacy and a lifelong love of reading with teaching methods that incorporate science — and who better to introduce it than Will Garstka, a Stratham seventh-grader who usually has five books going at one time.

“I love reading. I try to finish one book a day,” he said. “For me reading is kind of relaxing. It takes me on an adventure at the same time I’m using my brain. I feel like I’m in the story, and I learn about a lot of cool places.”

