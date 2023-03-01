Will Garstka, a seventh-grader at Cooperative Middle School in Stratham, reads to children from the Boys and Girls Club of Concord Tuesday at the state education department’s kickoff of a campaign to encourage literacy and a love of reading, held at the NH State Library.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education kicked off a new campaign Wednesday to bolster literacy and a lifelong love of reading with teaching methods that incorporate science — and who better to introduce it than Will Garstka, a Stratham seventh-grader who usually has five books going at one time.
“I love reading. I try to finish one book a day,” he said. “For me reading is kind of relaxing. It takes me on an adventure at the same time I’m using my brain. I feel like I’m in the story, and I learn about a lot of cool places.”
Garstka came to the State Library Wednesday to read “Miss Rumphius,” a children’s book favorite, to 12 youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club in Concord.
DOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut addressed a gathering of librarians, education consultants and teachers. He urged everyone involved in education and literacy to implement a paradigm shift in the way reading is taught, according to the latest brain science.
Less emphasis will be placed on memorizing words that match pictures. Classroom teachers, school administrators, children’s librarians, day care workers and parents will be encouraged to help kids sound out letters and letter combinations in order to piece words and sentences together and use questions and answers to reinforce learning and understanding, in an effort to build critical thinking and language skills that lay the groundwork for school and life success.
“The moment a child learns to read, that very first word opens to world to more reading,” said Deborah Dutcher, library services consultant for the New Hampshire State Library. “By reading we not only discover how others live, we also learn how we might live better or differently. Reading gives hope.”
It also improves focus, memory, empathy and communication skills, and boosts imagination, she said. According to early education research, parents should start “serve and return” interactions early in childhood, naming things they see, explaining what they are doing out loud, and playing games that involve words while shopping, walking or riding in cars with their kids.
Enthusiasm for reading begins at home, reading advocates say, then grows in school and beyond, bolstered by emotional experience, having fun, singing and rhyming, and picking topics of interest to kids.
“It’s easy to forget all the reading we do when we’re having fun or socializing,” Garstka said. “We’re reading when we’re on our cell phones, texting, playing video games or repeating song lyrics.”
Garstka, 13, said he uses reading to wind down after sports practice and games, and finds that it expands his vocabulary.
“Reading is like a sport,” said Kathleen McCaffery, a former second-grade teacher in Exeter who works for the state DOE as a English language arts (ELA) consultant. “In order to love a sport and play well, young athletes need strong training and extensive practice, as well as parents and caregivers who transport them and cheer them on.”
“It’s the single most important tool for achieving a successful future,” said Dutcher.
“We need to expand our definition of reading and where we do it. Reading happens everywhere,” said Danielle Catabia, a reading, writing and learning disability specialist for the Windham School District.
The New Hampshire Loves Reading campaign — with the slogan “A Love of Reading Starts with One Word” — will comprise parent, teacher and administrator training, after-school and summer programs at libraries, and advertising, including on buses and billboards. So far, more than 1,500 teachers and administrators have signed up for training, according to the DOE.
The campaign comes on the heels of lower reading scores nationwide after COVID, which spotlighted a downward trend over time, according to Edelblut. Although New Hampshire still ranks near the top among states for reading proficiency, assessment results dipped from 56% of students scoring proficient or above for their grade level in 2019 to 52 percent in 2021.
Creating avid readers has always been a state education goal, Edelblut said.
“COVID results flagged some of the deficiencies. We began to dig deep and look closely,” he said. “Our approach to teaching reading has not kept up with science. We were saying kids could look at a word and figure it out,” which frequently resulted guessing, but not necessarily absorption.
“Phonetics was taking a back seat,” Edelblut said. Many teachers “knew we needed to change the tools. Now we’re empowering and enabling them to do that.”
