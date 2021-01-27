The former superintendent of the Concord school district, who resigned in 2019 after school board members terminated her contract over her handling of a student-rape case, has surrendered her education credentials and agreed never to work as a school administrator again in New Hampshire.
Terri Forsten held superintendent, principal, elementary, and special education certifications, but surrendered those endorsements this week as part of an agreement following an investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Forsten can return to the education sector as a special education or elementary school teacher in November 2024, per terms of the agreement.
“The department considered the significance of this case, along with mitigating factors in reaching this agreement,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, in a statement. “Our hearts are broken for the alleged victims of Howie Leung, and we are reminded of the importance of being vigilant to protect all New Hampshire children.”
Forsten and former Concord High School principal Tom Sica both resigned in November 2019 amid controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a teacher.
Sica and Forsten were placed on leave after the school board received an independent investigator’s report into the district’s handling of allegations against former teacher Primo “Howie” Leung.
Leung, a former special education teacher arrested in 2019, was accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student at a summer camp in 2014.