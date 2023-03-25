2023 NH Spelling Bee
At the the 2023 New Hampshire State Spelling Bee held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on Saturday. From left are Iris LaMoreaux, 14, an eighth grader at Plymouth Middle School, of Plymouth, and Amritanshu Pradhan, 13, a seventh grader at Amherst Middle School, of Amherst. LaMoreaux became the winner, with Pradan in second place.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

CONCORD — As an athlete who competes on three hockey teams, two lacrosse teams, and in track and field events, Iris LaMoreaux, 14, winner of the 2023 New Hampshire Union Leader Spelling Bee, can spell strategy and endurance in her sleep.

But she can also spell “pentacle,” which won her the title, along with other lesser-known words like “skroop” — which refers to the rustling sound of acid-soaked fabric, “cruck” — a building support, and “risorgimento” — a term in music that comes from Italian.

Saturday, March 25, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023