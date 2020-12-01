The state’s Commission to Study School Funding released its final report Tuesday, calling for changes that would allow unused education property taxes from wealthier communities to be passed along to poorer towns.
The report, submitted to Gov. Chris Sununu for review, represents the culmination of nearly a year of research by the 17-member commission, created during the 2019 legislative session. Members researched the current school funding model, explored alternative funding models, met with stakeholders, and developed policy recommendations for the upcoming legislative session.
The report calls New Hampshire’s education funding system “inequitable from both student and taxpayer perspectives.”
“This is not just a problem limited to our communities. This is a problem for our economy, our workforce, our businesses, and the civic health of our state,” said Commission Chair Rep. David Luneau (D- Hopkinton).
“Student outcomes vary widely by school district due to the amount spent per student and unique student needs and district characteristics,” said state Sen. Jay Kahn (D-Keene). “For NH to meet its constitutional responsibility where all students have equal opportunity to an adequate education, its state aid distribution funding formula needs to be altered. Currently, most state aid is allocated to districts as a flat universal cost per student. The state can more effectively use its education funds by distributing higher portions of state aid to districts with greater student needs and less capacity to raise funds due to lower property valuations.”
School districts in New Hampshire spend roughly $17,000 per student, which is among the highest in the nation, but the state provides districts with about $3,700 per student. Towns and cities must make up the difference through local property taxes.
The commission proposes passing along unused Statewide Education Property Taxes (SWEPT) from wealthier towns to poor communities. The commission also suggests increases in state aid to school districts, including a bump in “adequacy grants” for underfunded districts and property tax relief efforts for residents.
“It is clear, after more than 85 public meetings, that education funding policy should be guided by the fundamental concept that solutions must focus on all our kids,” said state Rep. Mel Myler (D- Contoocook). “Every kid in New Hampshire must be allowed an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of economic or social circumstance.”