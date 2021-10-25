New Hampshire students’ proficiency in math fell by 16 percentage points over two years, a drop state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut attributed to pandemic-related “learning loss.”
The findings from tests conducted last spring provide the first glimpse at results of statewide testing of public and charter school students since the 2018-19 school year. COVID-19 disruptions and remote learning prompted officials to cancel statewide assessment testing in the 2019-20 school year.
In math, student proficiency dropped from 48% to 32%, according to data released last week. Statewide, reading scores fell about 4 percentage points, but some districts such as Concord and Rochester saw reading scores fall by more than 10 points.
Last week, the state Department of Education posted disaggregated scores for all public and charter schools in the state.
The term “disaggregated” refers to results broken down by individual schools and districts as well as numerous demographic factors including gender, race, low income status, special education and non-English speakers.
The release does not include statewide totals, or aggregated data. Edelblut said the Education Department is still working to finalize the statewide scores, but he felt comfortable in sharing overall scores for the state Monday with a reporter.
“I do believe that as we begin to pull apart the results we’re going to see the evidence of learning loss during the pandemic, and these results will reflect that,” Edelblut said.
Megan Tuttle, the president of NEA-New Hampshire, disputed use of terms such as “learning loss” and “COVID slide,” calling them “deficit oriented.”
But she said that some students found struggles associated with remote learning insurmountable.
“Some students missed days, even weeks, of distance learning as they scrambled to find devices and connectivity. Others remained unreachable, despite educators’ best efforts to locate them,” she said.
Edelblut cautioned against drawing too many comparisons between the 2018 school year test results and the 2020 results.
The biggest difference is the drop in the participation rate. Only 82% of students took the test last year, compared to 95% in 2018-19. And some districts had extremely low rates. Rochester, for example, had a participation rate slightly above 40%; Nashua was around 50%.
“That’s what I’m curious about. Some got to 90%, others were in the 40s,” Edelblut said. If large numbers of high achievers or low achievers didn’t take the test, that would skew the results, he said.
“You have to be very careful if you compare year over year because there is a big drop off (in participation),” he said. “We need to understand who took the test.”
Students took the test last spring. Edelblut said the results are available almost immediately to school officials and parents of individual students.
Traditionally, the Department of Education has released draft results in0 June, later correcting them when final results are released in late November or early December and incorporated into school profiles and report cards.
But this year he skipped the June release. Edelblut said he wanted to be careful about how the information is used.
In selected communities, suburban towns seemed to show only slight changes in reading scores. And Hooksett did not change at all in either reading or math. Some of those towns experienced noticeable drops in math scores.
But cities showed steeper drops in math: Manchester, Nashua, Rochester and Concord all had double-digit drops in students testing proficient in math.
Edelblut said school officials and teachers are already addressing the “learning loss” that took place because of the pandemic. He said that recovery from the dips will probably take longer than a year, given the disruptions that are still taking place because of COVID-19.
Students in grades 3 through 8 take the New Hampshire Statewide Assessment System tests for math, reading and science. Eleventh-graders take the SAT.