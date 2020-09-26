IN 2012, THE UNIVERSITY System of New Hampshire committed to double the number of STEM-educated graduates from its institutions by 2025, a pledge made in response to growing demand across several industries.
“Health, biological sciences and advanced manufacturing will continue to be growth industries for New Hampshire,” said said USNH Chancellor Todd Leach. “Our future economy is going to be increasingly dependent on our ability to support our industry partners with the educated workforce that they need.”
STEM programs available across the USNH number in the hundreds, including marine science, physics, NASA research, agriculture, nursing, astronomy, analytics and cyber security, just to name a few.
New facility at PSU
One highlight is at Plymouth State University, which features a program in Electromechanical Technology and Robotics that will expand into a new space sometime next summer.
This space, explained PSU’s Dr. Martin Hellwig, will include an electronics lab, robotics and fabrication lab, testing/staging area, combined computer lab/classroom and social spaces in which students may “hang out.”
“All in all, there will be some 6,000 square feet of robotics fun and education,” he said. “I am really excited about this since the program will finally get its long awaited ‘home.’ I will also be able to take visitors on tours through the space and show them all the cool stuff we are going to do there.”
In addition to its new ‘home,’ the program is going through a curriculum redesign that Hellwig said will enable students to progress through it faster with more flexibility in electives.
“I also plan to teach part or all of the Robotics in Aviation and Spaceflight course at the Plymouth airport where a brand new classroom is planned in cooperation with the airport and town of Plymouth,” he added.
Regarding scholarships, each school’s financial aid office is able to advise students on opportunities specifically related to STEM.
ASPIRE grant at KSC
At Keene State College, one such opportunity is available through a new ASPIRE grant, which enables TRIO staff to support 60 additional students who are seeking STEM degrees.
Along with Head Start, AmeriCorps and VISTA, Legal Services, Community Action Centers, GED and Job Corps, TRIO started with President Johnson’s 1964 economic opportunity legislation.
The ASPIRE grant, according to KSC’s Kelly Ricaurte, is an Upward Bound Math-Science scholarship, which she said the U.S. Department of Education fully funded in the amount of $297,601.
“The Upward Bound Programs are college preparatory programs for high school students from underrepresented populations in New Hampshire and Vermont,” she explained. “These programs prepare students for success in high school and enrollment in college through an academic year component and a Summer Residential Academy on the Keene State campus.”
While in the programs, Ricaurte said students receive academic instruction and tutoring, career counseling, mentoring, course selection advising, college admission support, and assistance with financial aid and scholarships.
“These programs are provided at no cost to students who qualify,” she said.
As for the future of STEM across member institutions, Leach noted it will be a priority.
“As the state’s public system of higher education, it is embedded in our mission to support the education and workforce needs of the entire state and to secure career pathways that will retain our students and future workforce in New Hampshire,” he said.
To learn more about STEM at any of USNH member institutions, their respective websites may be accessed at usnh.edu.