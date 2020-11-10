Presented with two alternative plans to implement hybrid learning in Nashua schools, a divided Board of Education on Monday delayed adopting a new schedule that would get students back in the classroom.
With the exception of special education, preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students that have been participating in hybrid learning for several weeks, all other grade levels in the Nashua School District have been fully remote since the start of the school year.
“Being in a perpetual holding motion is not a good place to be,” parent Diane Robinson told school officials.
Older students are bagging groceries and working other jobs while their lives continue in the midst of COVID-19, yet in-person classes are still not back in session in Nashua, said Robinson.
“We need to get our kids back in school,” she said.
Others disagree, saying the coronavirus is a real concern, along with air ventilation in the buildings, large student gatherings and indoor winter sports.
“I think it is unsafe to send kids to school at this moment … I just think at this time, it is a big, big mistake,” said Sonia Prince, another Nashua parent.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley presented a proposed plan that would have allowed grades 2 and 3 to begin hybrid schooling on Nov. 16, followed by grades 4 and 5 on Nov. 20, grade 6 on Dec. 7, grades 7 and 8 on Dec. 14, grades 9 and 10 on Jan. 19 and grades 11 and 12 on Jan. 25.
Nashua principals and assistant principals, however, proposed a different hybrid plan that would have implemented hybrid learning for grade 2 on Jan. 19, grade 3 on Jan. 25, grades 6 and 9 on Jan. 27, grades 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 on Feb. 1 and grade 5 on Feb. 8.
Neither plan was adopted by the school board on Monday; the plans will be studied by the board’s curriculum committee next week and a vote by the full Board of Education is expected on Nov. 30.
Officials did, however, agree that the entire district will be fully remote from Nov. 23 to Dec. 14 to allow for staff and students who may travel during the Thanksgiving break to have time to adequately quarantine.
“I think it is very clear that this is a very divided topic,” said Mosley.
Mosley said if hybrid learning is implemented district-wide, there is the potential that there might not be enough staff in school buildings.
According to Dana O’Gara, the school district's human resources director, the district is short about 112 in-person teachers who are out for various reasons. That includes 20 special education teachers, a number of English Language Learner teachers and 13 social studies teachers.
“That is kind of monumental,” said O’Gara.
Since there is no formal hybrid plan in place yet, school officials opted Monday to also delay voting on the future of the winter sports season for middle and high school students.
“COVID is no joke,” said school board member Gloria Timmons. “ … We have got some serious problems here and we are not out of the woods and if you think so, you are sadly mistaken.”
School board member Paula Johnson said valuable time has been lost and tearful parents are now begging school officials to get the kids back in the classroom.
“I mean enough is enough,” said Johnson, adding she has been back to work for months now. “I think there is a problem here.”
“The fact that we are unwilling to think about the children right now, I think so many parents are just at a loss of words,” said Terri Labrecque, a Nashua parent.
She questioned how so many other school districts have been able to make hybrid learning work for more than two months and Nashua hasn’t yet tried it for the majority of students.
“The reason the kids are not back in school is sitting with you -- sitting with you nine individuals that are affecting the lives of thousands of children,” Labrecque said.
A city teacher, Deb Howes, said that whatever plan is considered, it is critical that the district does not rush into rolling out hybrid learning too quickly. The necessary barriers and personal protective equipment must be lined up, she said.
“We want to educate all of our students, but we don’t want to lose any of them either,” said Howes.
Wendy Keefe, a Nashua parent, said her senior son should have already returned to in-person schooling.
“An in-person option has been robbed from them and all they have right now for connection is sports,” said Keefe.