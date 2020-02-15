Stratham Historical Society’s Winfield L. Foote Awards/Scholarships for Academic Excellence program is accepting applications from students for:
• Two $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors from SAU 16. Stratham residents from private schools also may apply. The application deadline is April 1.
• A minimum of one $2,500 Thesis/Dissertation Award for graduate students. The deadline to apply is March 1.
For detailed instructions on eligibility, required documents and submission, go to www.strathamnh.gov. Under the “Boards and Committees” bar, pull down to “Historical Society,” then click on “Scholarships.” Questions may be left on the voicemail at (937) 478-0125.