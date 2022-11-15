Principal Jennifer Briggs
Buy Now

Principal Jennifer Briggs welcomes students back for the first day of school at Smyth Road School in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Student enrollment numbers released Tuesday by state education officials show the trend of a steady decline over the past two decades continues.

Data released by the New Hampshire Department of Education (DOE) for the fall of 2022 show there are 161,755 students enrolled in public schools in the Granite State, compared to 163,600 in 2021-2022 and 163,288 in 2020-2021.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Monday, November 14, 2022
Saturday, November 12, 2022