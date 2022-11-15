Student enrollment numbers released Tuesday by state education officials show the trend of a steady decline over the past two decades continues.
Data released by the New Hampshire Department of Education (DOE) for the fall of 2022 show there are 161,755 students enrolled in public schools in the Granite State, compared to 163,600 in 2021-2022 and 163,288 in 2020-2021.
Pre-pandemic, student enrollment was at 171,866 during the 2019-2020 school year, state officials said in a news release.
Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education, said in a statement that while the pandemic accelerated declines in the fall of 2020 with a 5% drop, there was a slight uptick of enrollment in 2021 reflecting a COVID rebound, followed by a more typical decrease of 1.1% in 2022.
“Other factors such as lower birth rates and an aging population have all impacted student enrollment throughout the past 20 years,” said Edelblut. “It is important for school leaders to understand how declining enrollment numbers may be impacting their districts and how to plan accordingly for the future.”
New Hampshire’s birth rate is currently the second lowest in the country at 8.8 per 1,000 population. Other New England states, including Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, are among the top six states with the lowest birth rates in the nation.
The fastest growing age group in the Granite State is 55 and older, which represents 34 percent of the state’s population, according to Census data.
Since 2002, student enrollment in New Hampshire public schools has dipped steadily from 207,684 students, a loss of nearly 46,000 students.
Manchester remains the largest school district in the state with 12,016 students, followed by Nashua with 9,915 students, Bedford with 4,159 students, Londonderry with 4,093 students and Concord with 4,025 students.
On Tuesday, the DOE also published its fiscal year 2024 adequate education grant estimates, calculated using enrollment counts submitted to NHED for the current school year.
The total estimates for adequacy aid, including the Statewide Education Property Tax, is estimated at $962,426,109. This is approximately $8.6 million less than last year’s figure.
A U.S. appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's administration from fulfilling his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt at the urging of six Republican-led states, a court filing on Monday showed.
Child care centers are already finding it almost impossible to hire, but providers say a coming change in the way the state applies federal law will throw up another barrier to hiring — potentially worsening the state’s shortage of care for parents who want to return to work.