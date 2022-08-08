Students across New Hampshire now have an opportunity to get paid internships offered by nearly 200 employers while getting academic credits.
New Hampshire Department of Education’s new Work As Learning program offers teenagers short-term employment opportunities which provides increased independence and life exploration skills, according to a news release. The program helps students develop a sense of responsibility, money management and other skills that will create immediate and long-term benefits.
The program offers students “transferable life skills,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.
Work As Learning will support up to 1,000 secondary students in earning academic credit while procuring valuable work experience before they graduate from high school.
Through the Work As Learning program, students are hired at a wage of $15 per hour or more, and employers are reimbursed up to $7.50 per hour, up to 480 hours, through a wage match by NHED.
Anyone with questions about the program, including employers or students who would like to participate, should be directed to Nicole Levesque at Nicole.M.Levesque@doe.nh.gov.
