Students across New Hampshire now have an opportunity to get paid internships offered by nearly 200 employers while getting academic credits.

New Hampshire Department of Education’s new Work As Learning program offers teenagers short-term employment opportunities which provides increased independence and life exploration skills, according to a news release. The program helps students develop a sense of responsibility, money management and other skills that will create immediate and long-term benefits.

