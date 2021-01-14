A group of determined and motivated teens graduated Thursday from a unique program aimed to help them enter the workforce and navigate future employment in the real world.
The at-risk students with various disabilities recently completed IMPACCT Academy -- Inspiring the Mastery of Post-secondary Achievement in College, Careers and Training -- a program hosted by Granite State Independent Living.
“This isn’t a goodbye, it is just the beginning,” Jillian Sirois, a graduate from Pelham, said during Thursday’s commencement in Nashua.
Acknowledging that she was nervous to start the program, Sirois said she has learned countless skills, was taught how to advocate for herself and feels confident about finding future job opportunities now that she has broken out of her shell.
For the past 14 weeks, the students have been working in various community internships while exploring their career interests. In many cases, the training takes place while the students are still attending high school.
Deborah Ritcey, CEO of Granite State Independent Living, said IMPACCT Academy provides participants with lifelong skills and numerous tools to help them succeed beyond the classroom.
“Today is day one of the rest of your life. It is just the start,” Ritcey told the graduates, urging them to get back up when they fail and continue moving forward despite the challenges they will face.
She reminded them that even though they might not know what career path to follow, they do not have to make that decision now in order to thrive.
While some students who have participated in the program are now working at places such as hair salons and dental offices, others are pursuing pharmacy technician apprenticeship positions and other employment opportunities.
Students focus on achievable steps to improve interpersonal skills, while also preparing cover letters and budgets that will assist them in the future, according to organizers.
“I hope that you don’t forget the lessons you learned and the difference you are going to make in your life and the lives of others,” said Debbie Cortes, lead transition specialist with Granite State Independent Living.
Cortes said she is proud of each of the graduates for overcoming their challenges and achieving their goals, despite the pandemic.
“My time at IMPACCT was pretty fun,” said Connor Frizzell, a student at Souhegan High School. “I want to thank all the classmates and everyone that helped me.”
While there was a lot of hard work involved, Frizzell said it was an exciting experience that has helped him prepare for the future.
“It has been a great pleasure to work with each of you and watch you grow and change,” said Marybeth Hammond, associate director of education services with Granite State Independent Living.
The graduates include: Samer Abukhalaf of Nashua High School North, Gabrieli Barbosa of Alvirne High School, Star Basler of Alvirne High School, Brooke Buotte of Merrimack High School, Emily Czmut of Milford High School, Sarah Czmut of Milford High School, Lucca Dasilva of Milford High School, Connor Frizzell of Souhegan High School, Kiera Parlow of Merrimack High School and Jillian Sirois of Pelham High School.