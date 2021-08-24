After hearing passionate pleas from parents on both sides of the issue, Merrimack school officials voted Monday that face masks will be mandatory for the first month of school, however parents will be able to opt their child out of the mandate while they are in their designated classrooms.
“The opt-out puts the onus on the parents,” said Lori Peters, school board member.
Regardless of whether a child’s parent allows for the opt-out, masks will be required for everyone while transitioning to classes.
Peters said this unique plan allows for the district to be flexible and pivot quickly if the schools become a place of COVID-19 transmission.
“It establishes the culture that we are requiring masking,” agreed school board member Shannon Barnes, adding it also allows parents to advocate for their children.
Barnes admits that she is concerned that there will be a cultural divide within the schools, stressing the need for all students -- with or without masks -- to feel welcomed.
The plan, according to school board member Jenna Hardy, is essentially a masks-optional approach, which she said is not only risky, but creates an “us versus them” atmosphere.
“My focus is that we need to do whatever we can to increase the likelihood that our kids do not get pushed to remote in any capacity … I think that would push all of us, children and adults, all of us, right over the loving edge,” said Hardy, who supported universal masking for the first month.
Numerous parents gathered at Monday’s school board meeting after learning that the district’s interim superintendent, Everett Olsen, as well as the district’s leadership team and Health and Safety Task Force were presenting a recommendation that masks be mandated for the first month of school.
“A child who is not masked could potentially transmit this virus to another group of students or to a staff member,” said Olsen, noting Merrimack’s transmission level is currently at the substantial level.
While some parents agreed with the superintendent’s proposal, others voiced strong opposition, including Charles Day, a parent of an incoming kindergartener.
“Don’t mandate how to parent our children. It is a choice and if you do so, my child will not attend your schools,” said Day, adding the district should be more focused on keeping the students fit and healthy in an effort to save lives.
But others, including Evan Fulmer, who has a granddaughter at Merrimack High School, said the masks make sense.
“You don’t spin the gun and play Russian roulette with something like this,” Fulmer said of the disease, arguing that mask use is not a freedom issue.
“What we are talking about is having innocent people put to death. COVID is a killer,” he added.
Attempting to compromise, the board ultimately approved a revised plan that would mandate masks and allow children, with parental permission, to opt out of the mandate while inside of their classrooms only. The plan will be revisited in a month, or earlier if COVID-19 cases appear to become an issue. Masks will not be required while students are outside.