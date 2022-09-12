Dozens of parents and students turned out Monday night at a meeting of the Hudson school board in support of Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals, who has been placed on administrative leave.
Little information was given at the meeting by board members or district officials about the decision to place Beals on leave, other than to say it was a personnel matter.
A request for comment sent to Hudson School Superintendent Daniel Moulis received no response Monday.
More than 3,700 people had signed an online petition as of 7 p.m. Monday, asking that Beals be reinstated at the high school.
The petition, started on Change.org by Melissa Connors, claims Beals was put on leave “because of the pep rally last Friday.”
“This is absolutely insane and ridiculous,” Connors writes in her petition. “He brought together an entire school and got them ready to support their football team for their first home game. You can see from videos how excited kids were and how much fun they were having.”
“Mr. Beals is one of the best if not the best principal in the state,” Connors writes. “He needs our help now. We need to bring Mr. Beals back to school and let the new superintendent know he is a huge part of Alvirne High School and our kids’ lives.”
At Monday night’s meeting, several students referenced walking out of class Monday afternoon in protest of the decision.
Several students and parents spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, protesting the lack of information made public about the situation.
Schools are closed in Hudson today [Tuesday] for the state primary election.
Mocking the chase for prestige in higher education, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona declared last month any system of ranking colleges that values wealth, reputation and exclusivity more than economic mobility and return on investment is "a joke."