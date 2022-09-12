Dozens of parents and students turned out Monday night at a meeting of the Hudson school board in support of Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals, who has been placed on administrative leave.

Little information was given at the meeting by board members or district officials about the decision to place Beals on leave, other than to say it was a personnel matter.

