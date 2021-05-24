PLAISTOW -- The retirement of beloved long-time Timberlane Regional School District music director Tony DiBartolomeo has many students, parents and others in the school community worried about how his departure could impact the district’s highly respected music program.
The loss of DiBartolomeo, who has held the position for more than three decades, prompted a rally before last week’s school board attended by about 60 people, many of whom spoke about the positive impact Timberlane music has had on them and how they hope DiBartolomeo’s legacy will live on after he leaves.
Melissa Theberge, a parent and current vice president of the Timberlane Music Association, said people are concerned after DiBartolomeo’s position was posted to find a replacement, but then it was taken down and a new job posting was issued that states that it will be an interim position and is only open to internal candidates.
Theberge, who spoke as a parent, said hiring internally will “hobble” another music program if someone is taken away to fill the interim director’s role.
“We have great people. We’re going to lose a quality classroom instructor, who would probably do a great job, but what happens to that program?” she asked.
She and others worry that moving another member of the music staff into the director’s position will leave a new opening that could be filled by a long-term substitute.
“It won’t be the caliber of candidate that we feel the program deserves. We have a really strong legacy,” Theberge said.
After the rally, several people brought their concerns to the school board, but members only listened and didn’t address the music issue at Thursday’s meeting.
Elizabeth Amorelli, the high school band president, encouraged the district to open up the music director’s position to outside candidates.
She said it wouldn’t be enough to “just appoint a current faculty member to the position because they will be overloaded with responsibilities and be unable to teach and work to the best of their ability in either position.”
“Through the years, Timberlane’s music program has been the model for programs at other schools in the area and throughout New Hampshire and this is due to the efforts of Mr. DiBartolomeo and the many other teachers in the music department. The music program that Mr. D has worked to form is a place where students feel connected to one another and a place where they can express themselves through any form of music,” Amorelli told the board.
Without the strong music program, Theberge’s daughter, Nora, said at the rally that she wouldn’t have found her love for jazz music. She said she also likely wouldn’t be thinking about studying jazz in college without the support from music staff.
“I’ve learned to be more confident. I’ve learned to be a leader,” said Nora Theberge, who is a junior and a member of the band and jazz band.
Melissa Theberge has another daughter who graduated from Timberlane and is now pursuing her master’s degree in collaborative piano.
Junior Max Orio, a bass singer in the chorus, said that through the program he’s learned that music is one of his passions and it’s helped him to come out of his “shell.”
“It just needs to be a part of my life. … I couldn’t imagine where I would be without the program so please keep it alive,” he said.
Superintendent Brian Cochrane couldn’t be reached for comment on the hiring plans.