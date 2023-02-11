Second Amendment shirt

A student at Johnston High School in Iowa wore a Second Amendment shirt to class in September 2022. Her mother is suing on her behalf after she was apparently removed from the class and suspended for violating dress code.  

 Janet Bristow

At the start of the school year, Johnston High School government teacher Thomas Griffin gave a lesson about free speech, explaining that students' rights to it were "extremely limited" while on school property, according to a new lawsuit.

He said that he wouldn't allow students to "wear any clothing that depicts guns, alcohol, or any other 'inappropriate material,'" the document alleges.

