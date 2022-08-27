Terrence Cheng

Terrence Cheng announced Tuesday that Connecticut has been ranked as the top community college system in the nation. Here, from a television screen behind his seat in the Southern Connecticut State University library in New Haven in 2021, SCSU President Joe Bertolino introduced Cheng (right) as the next president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.

 Mark Mirko/Courant

At a time when education problems are daunting, officials celebrated a study Tuesday that ranks Connecticut’s community colleges as the best in the nation.

Top educators gathered at Capital Community College in Hartford to hail the number one ranking as Connecticut pulled in front of Maryland, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii in the top five. California ranked 17th, while New York, New Hampshire, and Maine were numbers 19, 20, and 21.

Saturday, August 27, 2022
Friday, August 26, 2022
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022