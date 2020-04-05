As Nashua school officials finalize plans for a newly proposed middle school, a recent study shows that student enrollment in the city could drop by about 1,000 students in the next decade.
The Nashua Regional Planning Commission completed the enrollment study for the Nashua School District in February, and the data was unveiled last week to city and school officials.
Daniel Donovan, chief operating officer for the schools, said the enrollment projections were derived using three different methods.
“They are all showing slight decreases in the number of students,” Donovan told the aldermanic Joint Special Schools Building Committee.
Overall, the three methods show enrollment decreasing by 451 to 826 students within five years, and decreasing by an estimated total of 800 to 1,078 students within 10 years.
According to the data prepared by the Nashua Regional Planning Commission, enrollment in grades kindergarten through 12 is currently at 10,835 students in the Nashua School District.
The largest class is the freshman class with 1,037 students. By the 2029-2030 school year, enrollment for the district is expected to be between 9,757 and 10,017. Around the halfway point at the 2024-2025 school year, enrollment could be anywhere between 9,891 and 10,384, according to the study.
“Historically, the enrollment study tends to exaggerate the decrease in enrollment,” said Donovan, who stressed these are just estimates since the exact number of births is unknown, as well as the number of families that will move into Nashua or move out of Nashua.
According to the study, over the past 10 years school enrollments have declined an average of 124 students per year, or a total of 1,489 students from 2008 to 2019.
The three alternative scenarios used in the new enrollment study predict enrollment declines of 43 to 178 students per year in one model, and 30 to 157 students per year in a second model.
The third shows declines each year ranging from 37 to 238 students, but that also shows the potential shift of enrollment increasing slightly starting in 2027.
“We have found that over the years, these projections were pretty close to what we currently had — they vary by a few students one way or the other,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, chairman of the committee.
Board of Education President Heather Raymond questioned whether the construction of new apartments within Nashua was considered in the projections. She said the student population at Dr. Crisp Elementary School is rapidly increasing because of new multi-unit construction in the area.
Donovan said all new building permits have been considered in the calculations, although newly proposed projects without building permits currently in place were not factored into the data.
“But, based on historical trends, this is what they have put together,” he said.