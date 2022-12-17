Public school teachers earned more than their counterparts in private schools in 2020-21, extending a longtime trend linked to licensing requirements and other factors, according to federal data released Tuesday.

Full-time teachers in public schools earned about 30 percent more than private school teachers, pulling in an average annual base salary of $61,600, compared with $46,40o, according to the survey from the National Center for Education Statistics.

