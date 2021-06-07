MANCHESTER — Applications for the Brodsky Prize are being accepted through Saturday, June 12.
The high school journalism award was established by a former editor of the Manchester High School Central newspaper to encourage innovation by a new generation of student journalists.
The $10,000 award is open to all New Hampshire high school students, attending public, charter or parochial schools.
Judging criteria include a student’s journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.”
Since many school newspapers have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Brodsky Prize focuses on student responses to essay questions, using a solutions journalism lens to investigate how to solve widely shared problems.
Interested students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, along with an up to 1,000-word essay on one of the following: How has the pandemic challenged your community and how could this lead to a more promising future? Or, how has the pandemic challenged your school and what positive changes could result? Or, most importantly, how has COVID affected you and your family on a personal level?
Applications can be submitted to brodskyprize.com.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications helps oversee the award program and provides one of the judges, Executive Director Laura Simoes. Longtime judges are Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey’s father, and Chairman and CEO of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, the former Little Green co-editor, now a biotechnology finance executive and former New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News President and Publisher Joseph McQuaid.
New judges for 2021’s focus on Solutions Journalism as a writing style are Roger Carroll, managing editor of The Laconia Sun, and Leah Todd, New England regional manager of the Solutions Journalism Network. Both the New Hampshire Union Leader/Sunday News and The Laconia Sun are part of New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab projects at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.