A substitute history teacher in Rochester has been fired after assigning homework for students that included watching videos that school officials say were vulgar.
The videos were from the HBO series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and were assigned to students in the 10th grade.
The Emmy-winning show, where comedian John Oliver satirically covers news, politics and current events, is rated for mature audiences.
The incident took place on Sept. 15, according to spokesperson Melissa Proulx.
Proulx would not release the name of the episodes or the topics covered.
Superintendent Kyle Repucci said in a statement Tuesday that the homework was assigned by the substitute teacher and was not in line with the curriculum created by the students’ regular teacher.
“It was brought to our attention that a substitute teacher violated the district’s policy regarding the use of content with mature language when assigning work for a high school history course. We take these matters seriously, and the substitute teacher has since been dismissed as a result of this violation,” Repucci said.
Spaulding High School Principal Justin Roy said school officials were notified about the homework assignment last week by angry parents.
“We are trusted by parents to put the best educators we can put in front of kids. There were a lot of sexual vulgarities in there that were inappropriate for high school kids,” Roy said.
Roy said it was the third day the substitute worked at the high school, and that the substitute was an at-will employee and is not a former teacher.
Spaulding High School has about 10 regular substitute teachers who are at the school daily, Roy said.
Due to a positive COVID-19 case at the high school, students are learning remotely for this week. That affected student has not been in school since Sept. 9 and will be able to return to in-person learning on Sept. 24 if cleared by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the NH DHHS dashboard, one recovered case has been reported at Spaulding High School.
High schools where state officials are monitoring active COVID-19 cases include Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, New Hampton School, Salem High School, Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and Windham High School.