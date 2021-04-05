A large number of substitute teachers will be needed to fill in for school staff waiting for their second vaccine shots to kick in as the school district tries to meet the governor’s deadline for full in-person learning, Nashua Board of Education President Heather Raymond said Monday.
“We have 100 teachers out (on Americans with Disabilities leave) and I think half or more of them can return once they have had the second vaccine,” she said.
The district learned last Thursday, along with the rest of the state, that Gov. Chris Sununu is requiring schools to open full-time, five days a week starting on April 19. With a second vaccination clinic scheduled for April 24, Raymond said most city teachers will not be fully vaccinated until May 10.
“The order does put us in a difficult position,” she said. When asked whether the transition from hybrid learning to full, in-person classes is feasible within two weeks, Raymond said, “I honestly don’t know yet.”
The district had been planning to ramp up its in-person learning in May.
Garth McKinney, interim superintendent, said the district had 960 staff members get their first vaccination shot during a two-day clinic March 27-28 in Merrimack, although some staff members received the vaccine earlier.
“The clinic is a tangible sign that a return to normalcy will happen sooner rather than later for us, our students and their families,” he said in a statement.
Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, said he is cautiously optimistic that the COVID-19 case numbers will decrease.
“Things are starting to look better in the larger scheme of things,” he said recently. “ … But we have got to play it safe.”
Mask wearing and physical distancing will be critical, Marcoux said.
“We just take it one step at a time,” he said, acknowledging that some teachers are excited to be back and others are still wary.
Raymond said another major issue is trying to maintain three feet of distance between students to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially in some of the older school buildings.
“Even if half of the students are back full time, it is very difficult,” she said.
And while there is enough personal protective equipment for teachers and staff, there is not enough plexiglass to place at all desks within the district, according to Raymond.
“It would take us months to set that up,” she said. “I think everybody is doing their absolute best and their intentions are sincere.”
Raymond said she has received numerous phone calls and text messages from city families — some pleased about the transition to full classroom learning, and others who still prefer remote learning, which will continue to be an option.
The Board of Education will meet on April 12 to discuss the logistics of returning to full, in-person learning.