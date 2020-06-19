A list of summer youth programs in Manchester, provided by the mayor’s office:
Granite YMCA: Day camps. Assistance payments accepted for children under 12.
Boys & Girls Club: Union Street clubhouse and Camp Foster day camp in Bedford.
Bring It! Bridge to Summer: Yoga, fitness, dance, soccer and more, starting in late July.
Manchester Parks and Recreation: In-person and virtual activities include storywalks, arts in the park.
Girls Inc: Zoom-based camps for girls in middle and high schools.
Police Athletic League: In-person athletic, educational and enrichment programs with positive role models.
UNH-Manchester STEM: For middle school English language learners.
Currier Musuem: Art camps.
Manchester City Library: Virtual reading summer program and curbside book pickup.
Manchester Housing Authority: Cornhole, outdoor sports and cross-country runs.
Manchester Health Department: Summer activity kits.
Manchester Office of Youth Services: Drop-in activities include boot-camp conditioning, basketball and soccer drills, and virtual homework help and tutoring.
Manchester School District: Remote learning programs
SNHU-Center for New Americans: Sports, activities, snacks and enrichment activities focused on refugees and immigrants.
Manchester Health and YMCA: Small group and remote opportunities to participate in the fitness Latin dance program Zumba.