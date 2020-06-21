School districts and nonprofits are stringing together summer meals programs for children across the state, aiding families who rely on meals at school to help feed their children through the summer.
The Boys and Girls Club of Manchester has been serving about 100 snacks and dinners each week for city families at a drive-through, supplementing the breakfasts and lunches provided by the school district. Club CEO Diane Fitzpatrick said it made sense to continue the dinner program through the summer because families will continue to struggle, she said. “Everything is different this year, but the need for food has always been there,” Fitzpatrick said. “Food insecurity in our city has been a strong presence.”
The Manchester school district will continue providing breakfasts and lunches along school bus routes, maintaining a program the district started at the beginning of the pandemic.
Across the state, more families need help with food this summer.
In May, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed four times as much food as in May 2019, said Nancy Mellitt, the food bank’s development director.
The food bank also runs summer meals programs in 11 towns in Carroll and Coos counties, where school districts and other local nonprofits cannot meet the need alone. In a normal summer, meals would be served in congregate settings like a day camp or summer school, said Elise Bolster, the nutrition program manager at the food bank who administers the programs.
This year, Bolster said, families are collecting two to three days’ worth of bagged meals in one stop to eat at home.
“It’s kind of challenging because in the past kids are already there on site, similar to being at school,” she said. This year, it will be less certain how many children will show up for food each day.
Bolster said there has been a big push to get a summer meals site in every town this year. In a normal year, only towns that had a certain proportion of people living in poverty could get a summer meals site funded by the federal government, but that requirement was relaxed this year, Bolster said.
In Nashua, the scope of the summer meals program has increased dramatically, said Dalia Daigle, the school district’s director of food service.
Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the summer meals program in Nashua was only in a handful of city schools, and only lasted about six weeks. The meals are usually served in cafeterias to children participating in a summer program.
This summer, Nashua will provide over 3,000 brown-bag meals every week: seven days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for more than 200 children. Summer meals started Wednesday, a day after the last day of school, and will last all summer.
Nashua is using city buses to distribute food along bus routes and meals are also available in seven schools. Cafeteria workers prepare the meals at Nashua North High School, and the school district is working with the United Way and Southern New Hampshire Services to hand out the bagged meals.
Daigle said to date the meals have reached more families than in summers past.
“We’re pretty excited about the turnout there’s been for the program. That’s good. That means more families who need help are getting it.
“We’re hoping most summers look like this,” Daigle said.