Two busloads of middle-school girls unloaded at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport last week to learn about the journeys they might take on their careers.
This summer, Girls Inc. has been running a day program designed to inspire girls and get them thinking about their professional lives.
Girls from Manchester and Nashua have crisscrossed the state on field trips to workplaces as part of the free summer program called Young Women’s Leadership.
This year, the camp and other Girls Inc. programs are supported by a 2022 Champion in Action grant from Citizens Bank. The Champions in Action program provides financial, volunteer and public relations support to local nonprofits to help support and expand their mission. The New Hampshire Union Leader is the program’s media partner.
The group has visited big manufacturers like Graphicast in Jaffrey and Hitchiner in Milford. They have learned about marine biologists’ work at a University of New Hampshire lab and about how the city of Manchester cleans drinking water.
They’ve been through a culinary school and a college nursing program, and they rode the Mount Washington Cog Railway — the first visit to Mount Washington for most of these girls from southern New Hampshire’s cities.
One day last week, they learned a little bit about all the non-airline jobs that go into running the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — from maintenance to security and accounting to marketing.
“You’re in the right place at the right time,” Airport Deputy Director Tom Malafronte told the Girls Inc. group one morning last week. “There are lots of opportunities for females in aviation.”
That’s the message Karen Billings, director of programming and athletics for Girls Inc., hopes the girls take from all of these visits: Girls can go into any career, and being a girl isn’t a limitation.
Of course, for 13-year-olds like Kianaly Gallego Rodriguez, all this can feel a little abstract. Being a grown-up and having a job is eons away, and Gallego Rodriguez said it’s hard to imagine herself going to work.
She’s crossed one thing off the list.
“I don’t like the Manchester Water Works,” Gallego Rodriguez said. “It’s dirty!”
Billings and Girls Inc. CEO Sharron McCarthy said the aim is just to get the girls thinking. Other camp activities like mock job interviews and a career fair are meant to give the girls a little practice and instill confidence in the job-seeking rituals that can be stressful for adults, McCarthy said.
It’s not all work and no play. The girls hit a city pool about once a week, got a surfing lesson in Hampton, and the camp takes everyone for ice cream several times over the summer.
Even if the seeds of job prospects lie dormant for years, the Girls Inc. campers said the summer of exploration has been fun.
For girls like Jaelyn Hartford, 13, of Manchester, the summer has been less about their eventual career destinations, and more about having fun exploring.
Hartford is pretty sure she wants her eventual career to be in the sports world and said she hasn’t been particularly struck by any of the workplaces she’s seen.
But Hartford said she’s had a fun summer and seen a lot of places she never would have sought out for herself.
Even if the girls are just goofing off together, playing with the airport-branded trinkets they got in goody bags, Billings is confident the experience will leave them a little bit ahead of the curve with soft skills, like talking to adults and knowing how to act in a workplace. For middle school girls, she said, the point is just to explore and learn.
“We want the girls to realize there are so many opportunities for them out there,” Billings said.