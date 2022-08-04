Two busloads of middle-school girls unloaded at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport last week to learn about the journeys they might take on their careers.

This summer, Girls Inc. has been running a day program designed to inspire girls and get them thinking about their professional lives.

Middle schoolers from Girls Inc. of Manchester and Nashua pose with the iconic moose sculpture at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport last week.
