With “normal” full-time in-person school in sight, districts are beginning to form summer plans to help students make up academic ground lost over the past year.
The rocky start of remote learning in spring 2020 and sometimes-abrupt shifts between in-person and at-home school this year have made it harder for students to learn everything they were meant to master — a phenomenon often called “learning loss.”
Mario Andrade prefers to think if it as “unfinished learning.”
“They’re all working too hard to say they’ve lost anything,” said Andrade, Nashua’s interim assistant superintendent for elementary schools.
Getting students back on track will be a major push this summer — and likely over the next few years. Federal stimulus dollars headed to New Hampshire school districts will help pay for some of the work, but school districts are trying to figure out the best ways to assess how much ground students need to make up and how best to do it.
In Nashua, Andrade said, teachers and school principals have been meeting since January to determine what concepts their students have mastered this year and what areas still need work.
Schools around the state are looking at expanding their summer programs to help make up for learning loss.
In Manchester, the focus is on partnering with local organizations like Granite YMCA and Manchester Community College to create summer learning opportunities for every city child, said Amy Allen, one of Manchester’s assistant superintendents, at a school board meeting earlier this month.
The summer programs will be fully funded by CARES Act money and other federal education funds targeted to help children living in poverty, children with special needs and those learning English, Allen said.
Andrade said Nashua is trying to focus its efforts on the children who most need help, saying it’s unlikely that Nashua will have a summer program for all students.
In both districts, Andrade and Allen said, they hoped summer programs would get students off the screens they have been staring into for most of the year.
“We don’t want students sitting at a desk in front of a computer doing worksheets,” Andrade said.
For smaller districts that have spent less time in remote or hybrid learning, the summer learning efforts will be more focused on students who have slipped behind, rather than providing a summer school program to all students.
“We’re looking to balance the need for children to have a summer, and the need for academics to close those gaps,” said Superintendent Andrew Corey of the Hollis-Brookline School District.
Corey said teachers are trying to make up as much ground as they can this spring, and go over certain concepts again in the fall. Summer programs will be focused just on the students who need help catching up, he said.
Hollis-Brookline High School will not have midterms or final exams this year, Corey said, so teachers and students will get two extra weeks of instruction.
The work will not end when school starts again next fall.
Andrade said Nashua is planning to look at its curriculum for each grade and see where ground could be made up. That could include revisiting topics in one grade that weren’t completed in the previous one.
Other states’ plans
The New Hampshire Department of Education has led a few advisory calls, district leaders say. But there appears to be no effort to develop a statewide template for programs to help students make up ground. The Department of Education did not return a request for information about any plans to address learning loss.
In other states, legislatures have passed bills and governors have proposed budgets that will guide local school districts’ efforts, and pay for the work.
Tennessee will require all districts to offer robust summer and after-school programs for the next two summers – six weeks of six-hours-a-day for elementary schoolers, and a four-week program for middle-school students.
During the school year, Tennessee will expect districts to provide after-school programs four elementary school students for an hour, four days a week. A “tutoring corps” Tennessee piloted in the summer of 2020 will help staff the summer programs, with college students earning a $1,000 stipend.
Then, in the summer of 2023, Tennessee will require that school districts provide a six-week summer program for students in grades four through eight who got low scores on their state exams or for everyone in a school where more than half the students scored low on state tests, and for students from poor families. The summer program is intended to become permanent in Tennessee.
California’s governor has earmarked money from the CARES Act to make up for learning loss and is proposing additional state funding.
In Vermont, the state Department of Education has created a timeline and a template for districts to follow as they make “education recovery” plans, which will include plans for the summer, next school year and even the following summer.
Corey said he thought it made sense for New Hampshire districts to form their own plans, since COVID-19 has hit different districts in different ways.
There have been large differences in COVID-19 spread across different cities and towns in different regions of the state. School conditions, like class sizes, staffing levels and the age of school buildings have affected how much time students have spent in remote learning.
“I believe the administrations and the school boards across the state will be able to address this,” Corey said.