A task force of educators will meet next week to create guidelines for reopening of schools this fall, but the state issued guidelines Friday for summer educational programs.
Schools are supposed to keep groups to 10 people or fewer, wash hands often and wear face masks as much as possible. The state is urging people to keep about six feet apart, and for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
The guidelines are similar to the state's rules for child care providers.
Family members dropping off children are asked to wear masks indoors, or when it is hard to stay six feet from other people.
Some of the educational programs in New Hampshire are for students with special needs, and the guidelines allow for more physical contact between educators and students. The guideline acknowledge teachers will have to hold students' hands to comfort them, for example.
Officials from the Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services worked together on the guidelines.
Not all summer educational programs will be in person. The summer program at St. Paul's School for New Hampshire high school students will be held online this year, instead of on the Concord campus.
Starting Monday, more than 100 students in the St. Paul's program will get daily webinars on government, climate change and immigration issues, along with help on their college applications. The program will run just two weeks this summer, where the usual residential program is five-and-a-half weeks.