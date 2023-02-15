CONCORD — The current system of state aid to public schools has slapped one “Band-Aid” over another and needs a complete overhaul to divert more money to the property- and income-poor school districts that need it, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
During a presentation of his two-year state budget plan before the House Finance Committee, Sununu also said the state “desperately” has to prepare to replace the State Prison for Men in Concord, though the total cost — at least $350 million — likely means the project will take four to six years to complete.
Sununu revealed other details of his two-year, $13.9 billion spending plan, including:
Expansion of Medicaid for low-income adults “perhaps into perpetuity.”
A 9.8% increase in state aid to the four-year college system.
$8 million to upgrade the hockey rink at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
$15 million for a legislative parking garage.
On other topics, Sununu said he would defer to lawmakers on how to distribute $75 million in additional building aid from state surplus and whether to give different rate increases to Medicaid providers than the 3.1% across-the-board hike contained in his proposal.
This briefing kicked off a frenzied 43-day review of the massive spending bill by House budget writers, who have to recommend their own version of plan to colleagues by March 30.
House Education Committee members walked down the hall to listen in as Sununu detailed his first comprehensive attempt to revise the education aid formula since becoming governor in January 2017.
His revision would increase total aid to public schools by about $100 million a year, he said.
“I call this the Band-Aids. We keep Band-Aiding on fixes, each Band-Aid is a little different, each one more complicated than the past,” Sununu said, noting the state has been guaranteeing all districts receive “stabilization” grants based on school enrollment and property values in 2006.
“Let’s start there. That’s a really, really bad idea.”
Over five years, Sununu’s plan would eliminate these stabilization grants while significantly increasing aid to school districts based on “extraordinary needs,” or their equalized property values plus the number of low-income children enrolled in the free and reduced-price school lunch program.
“Everyone is not going to get what you want into perpetuity. That is unfair, that is unequitable,” Sununu said.
To cushion the blow for property-rich towns that will lose grants, per-pupil student aid to all districts would go up 25% in the next two years and all aid would be increased annually by 2% for inflation, he said.
“We have to do something for lower-income towns, but there are towns with more than 30% less kids than in 2006,” Sununu said.
“I get it they are (eventually) going to get less money. To say we are never going to change that — it’s obvious that has to change.”
At one point, Sununu suggested the antiquated formula has contributed to two lawsuits brought against the state. Lawyers for school districts contend the grants fail to meet the state obligation to ensure all students have access to an adequate education.
‘Spreadsheet wars’
Sununu said he expects his proposal will fall prey to “spreadsheet wars,” with lawmakers scrambling to determine how much more or less their home districts would receive.
This transition will ensure no school district gets “less money” over the next two years, though some could get less “four to six years” from now, Sununu said.
This change would come at an opportune time, he said, since the state has a $170 million surplus in the Education Trust Fund, which pays for grants to communities.
“Nobody is going to be thrilled, but everybody gets a win,” Sununu said.
Later Wednesday, the House Education Committee voted, 20-0, to endorse a bill (HB 529) that increases aid nearly $100 million a year for property- and income-poor districts through the existing grant formula.
“We need to be directing more state dollars to where they need it the most,” said Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, who authored changes to a bill from Rep. Sallie Fellows, D-Holderness, a former Department of Education expert on the topic.
The panel also endorsed, 19-1, increasing the per pupil grant given to charter schools by $1,000, from $3,627 to $4,627 (HB 272).
Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said if the House agrees, these bills will go to the Finance Committee, which would use them and Sununu’s proposals to form a final education aid package. Those would go into a trailer bill (HB 2) attached to the next state budget.
New state prison
On the state prison, Sununu said he wants to use $10 million in current surplus to begin planning for a new prison and another $40 million in the second year of the budget to “put a shovel” in the ground on this massive project.
The state built a new women’s prison in Concord after advocates filed a lawsuit.
Sununu suggested the state needs to undertake the same modernization for the men’s prison before it is ordered to do so.
“The men’s prison is really right on the edge,” Sununu said. “You are talking a minimum of $350 million to $400 million” construction cost, Sununu said.
Lawmakers could ultimately decide to bond much of the total price tag, the governor said.
Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks has reported it would be much more expensive to renovate the aging prison than to build a new one, perhaps on the same site, according to James Gerry, Sununu’s budget director.