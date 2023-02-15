Sununu says time to end old 'band-aids' to ed grants
Gov. Chris Sununu, right, gives a presentation on his proposed two-year state budget plan to the House Finance Committee on Wednesday. Sununu Budget Director James Gerry, left, assisted with the pitch to lawmakers.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The current system of state aid to public schools has slapped one “Band-Aid” over another and needs a complete overhaul to divert more money to the property- and income-poor school districts that need it, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

During a presentation of his two-year state budget plan before the House Finance Committee, Sununu also said the state “desperately” has to prepare to replace the State Prison for Men in Concord, though the total cost — at least $350 million — likely means the project will take four to six years to complete.

