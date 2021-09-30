Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports the thrust of a controversial proposed rule that school districts switching to all-remote learning during COVID-19 outbreaks would have to make up the “lost days” to complete the school year.
During the 2020-2021 school year, school boards were empowered to approve as many remote learning days as needed; all counted toward the required 180 days of instruction each year.
Sununu said since ending the state of emergency last May, he wanted educators in public schools to use in-person learning to the greatest extent possible.
“Remote learning is an opportunity, but it is not a crutch. It is nothing we should lean on. It fills a gap, but it is clearly not the best way to have education for our kids,” Sununu said during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
“So, in the rare circumstances where classrooms or communities, or schools, whatever, might have to go remote temporarily, it really needs to truly be temporary, if that's what the board decides to do, and it can't be something that districts become overly accustomed to.”
The state Board of Education completed work Sept. 9 on a draft rule that states in-person instruction should be in place the entire school year, except for inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning on an individual basis.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the proposed rule would give school boards and parents more flexibility for remote learning than existed prior to the pandemic.
“If a family chooses to go remote and a school decides to offer that to them, those are the remote instructional times that will count for them,” Edelblut said.
What has upset some educators is that in July, the Department of Education adopted the rule that permitted all-remote learning to count. Edelbut said it took months for that rule to go through the process and be approved.
Will take until January
The plan for the new proposal is for the state Board of Education, after taking public comment, to vote in November and then bring it to a joint legislative rules panel in January.
“We wanted to put this out so that school boards and administrators knew the direction we were heading in,” Edelblut said.
Technically, the proposed rule would permit a school board to go to all-remote learning and have those days count, but only if all the parents of those students agreed with the change, he said.
“We are not closing schools; then they are not instructional days,” Edelblut said. "It’s obviously unlikely there is a district where every parent says we are going to go remote.”
Bedford Schools Superintendent Michael Fournier said his district doesn’t envision creating special remote learning systems for students dealing with a few days of absences while waiting for COVID-19 testing results.
"Our philosophy now is no different than it was prior to COVID," Fournier said. If a child is out for a few days -- whether they're sick with a cold or waiting for test results -- their families can request work to be sent home for them.”
Students out for 10 days or longer could use the district’s online tutoring, which a third-party provider offers, he said.
State Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline said the rule follows national studies, which concluded many students fell behind due to periods of all-remote learning.
“The goal with this rule is to make sure that parents have buy-in regarding distance education. It’s an initial proposal, and as we go through the months-long rule-making process, we’ll pay close attention to all the feedback,” Cline said.
State Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsborough and a teacher, has introduced a proposed bill for the 2022 session that would permit all school districts to go to all-remote learning and have those days count toward the 180-day mandate if they are experiencing high transmission rates of COVID-19.