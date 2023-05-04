Sununu takes closer to embracing parental rights
 By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu this week came closer to embracing controversial parental rights legislation, saying he’s “generally in favor” of a bill that faces a showdown vote soon in the House of Representatives.

“I give the (state) Senate a lot of credit, they listened, they heard a lot of the advocacy, there were concerns, they have made sure their bill addresses a lot of that. I am generally in favor of it in its current form,” Sununu said on Monday.

