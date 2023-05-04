CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu this week came closer to embracing controversial parental rights legislation, saying he’s “generally in favor” of a bill that faces a showdown vote soon in the House of Representatives.
“I give the (state) Senate a lot of credit, they listened, they heard a lot of the advocacy, there were concerns, they have made sure their bill addresses a lot of that. I am generally in favor of it in its current form,” Sununu said on Monday.
During an exchange with reporters on a variety of topics late Wednesday afternoon, Sununu left the door open a crack for him to raise future objections.
“This is a better bill; it has legal standing and is on firmer ground,” said Sununu, who is considering a presidential run in 2024.
“I strongly believe conceptually in a parental bill of rights.”
While some confirmed and potential GOP White House rivals cite parental rights as a pivotal national issue, Sununu said he is looking at it solely through the lens of whether the change is right for New Hampshire.
The House Education Committee recently split equally along partisan lines over a Senate-approved parental rights bill (SB 272), with all Republican members in support, all Democrats in opposition.
The measure heads to the full House in the coming weeks, where the final vote likely will be close.
A similar measure (HB 10) authored by House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, came up short last month, 195-189.
Supporters say the bill will ensure that educators inform parents who ask whether their children have talked about gender identity and related matters.
A Manchester parent has brought her dispute with the local school district to the state Supreme Court.
Opponents insist the legislation unfairly targets transgender students for invasion of privacy and is an assault on teachers.
Gov asked for fine-tuning
In the spring of 2022, Sununu threatened to veto a version of this legislation after advocates fighting domestic violence and discrimination raised objections to it.
Soon afterward, Sununu asked Attorney General John Formella’s office to work with legislative leaders to see whether parents' rights could be fortified in in a way that does not conflict with a ban on discrimination against students based on an individual’s status, including gender identity.
Sununu said he has not kept up with all the ebb and flow of the bill in this session.
“It is my understanding they (AG’s office) feel a lot more confident,” Sununu said.
“I haven’t heard the same concerns that they made last year.”
As an example, Sununu said this year’s version contains a new opt-out to allow teachers to withhold information from parents if they have reason to believe that releasing it could subject the student to abuse.
The Senate-passed bill also removes criminal penalties if a teacher or health care provider violates provisions of it.
The bill that the House narrowly rejected last month would have subjected a violator to a Class A misdemeanor, which can carry up to a year in county jail.
“If it is right for the state of New Hampshire, I want to do my job” and sign it, Sununu said.
A hearing on the legislation attracted the largest public turnout of any bill in 2023, with supporters and opponents hosting dueling rallies on the State House grounds a few weeks ago.
